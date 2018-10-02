Recipe of the Month: October 2018

Pumpkin Chicken Chili

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound ground chicken

1 cup chopped onion

2 15-ounce cans of either garbanzo, navy or white beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups chicken broth

2 4- or 5-ounce cans chopped green chilies, undrained

2 cups pumpkin puree (from a can)

1 tablespoon chili powder, dark or light

2 teaspoons chipotle powder, optional

1½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon red pepper

Garnishes:

Sour cream

Minced green onions

Crushed tortilla chips

Shredded cheddar cheese

1. Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Stir in ground chicken, breaking it up into bite-size chunks.

2. Add onion, and give everything a stir to combine. Cook until chicken is no longer pink and onions are translucent, possibly taking on a little brown color, too.

3. Add beans, broth, chilies, pumpkin puree, chili powder, chipotle powder, garlic powder, salt, cumin, oregano, black pepper and red pepper. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, then cook uncovered for 30 minutes. Add more chicken broth if chili starts getting dry. You can crush some of the beans against the sides of the pan for a thicker sauce.

4. To serve, ladle chili into bowls. Top with desired garnishes. Serve hot.

Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator. Freezes well.

Photos by Jesse Hendrix-Inman. Recipes provided by Janine Washle of CloverFields Farm and Kitchen and prepared at Sullivan University by Ann Currie.

