Recipe of the Month: September 2018

Skillet Peach Crisp

Aside from it being delicious, this dessert is so easy and quick to make. It starts with frozen peach slices, so the prep is simple, and an ovenproof skillet keeps the cooking time brief.

5 tablespoons salted butter

1 16-ounce bag frozen peach slices, thawed

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup quick-cooking oats

½ cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup chopped pecans

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

1. Preheat the broiler. In a 9- or 10-inch ovenproof skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat. Add the peaches and granulated sugar, and cook, stirring, until the peaches soften, 10-12 minutes.

2. In a medium bowl, stir together the oats, brown sugar, flour, pecans and cinnamon. Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter, using a fork to cut the butter into the dry ingredients to form coarse crumbs.

3. Add half the crumb mixture to the skillet with the peaches, and stir to combine. Spread the remaining crumbs over the top of the peaches. Pop the skillet into the oven, and broil for 1-2 minutes to brown the top.

4. Serve warm with scoops of vanilla ice cream.

NOTE: If you don’t have an ovenproof skillet, use a regular skillet to cook the peaches. Add half the topping, then pour the mixture into a buttered 2-quart casserole dish and sprinkle the rest of the topping over the peaches. Broil as directed to finish.

Recipes from the blog eatathomecooks.com and Eat at Home Tonight:

101 Simple Busy-Family Recipes for Your Slow Cooker, Sheet Pan, Instant Pot, and More. Copyright © 2018 by Tiffany King. Published by WaterBrook, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.