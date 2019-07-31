Recipe of the Month Zucchini + Corn Fritters with Dill Sour Cream

Ingredients:

2 medium zucchini, grated (about 4 cups grated zucchini)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ c up onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 ears uncooked corn, kernels cut off (about 1 ½ to 2 cups kernels)

¼ c up chopped green onions

½ cup cornmeal

½ cup flour

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¾ cup buttermilk

1 egg

¼ cup grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese

Olive oil, for shallow frying

Dill Sour Cream:

½ cup sour cream

¼ c up mayonnaise

1 tablespoon hot sauce

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

½ teaspoon garlic salt

1. Combine the grated zucchini and kosher salt in a bowl and let sit for 5 minutes. Using a tea towel, squeeze as much liquid from the zucchini as possible. Add the onion, garlic, corn kernels and green onions to the zucchini.

2. In a separate bowl, make the batter by whisking together the cornmeal, flour, paprika and baking soda. Whisk together the buttermilk and egg and add to the dry ingredients. Fold in the grated cheese and the vegetables to form a thick batter.

3. Heat about 2 tablespoons of oil in a cast-iron skillet and drop the batter by the quarter cup to form thick, round fritters 2-3 inches in diameter. Cook on both sides until brown and crisp.

4. To make dill sour cream, combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Serve with the fresh, hot fritters.