Roast Venison Backstrap

For Mitzie and Jim Wittliff of Louisville, dining has always been one of life’s cherished pleasures. A Louisiana native of Acadian French and Choctaw heritage, Mitzie brings a multi-cultural blend of flavors to the table, while Jim, a renowned professor emeritus of biochemistry & molecular genetics at the University of Louisville, grew up in Texas with typical ranch-style fare, including wild game. The Wittliffs are known for hosting private dinners that feature Mitzie’s delectable culinary creations.

1-1¼ pounds venison backstrap, whole and wiped dry

Brisket rub (I use Fiesta Brand Extra Fancy Brisket Rub or Adams Reserve Texas Brisket Rub)

Pepper, to taste

Fresh sage leaves

4-5 strips thick hickory-smoked bacon

Wild berry or fruit sauce for serving

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Lightly and evenly coat entire backstrap with the rub and pepper, then lay individual fresh sage leaves lengthwise on the backstrap.

3. Carefully wrap bacon strips around the backstrap. Wrap most of the sage and backstrap with the bacon strips, and fasten the bacon ends to the venison with small stainless-steel meat pins.

4. Sprinkle a bit more rub over the entire preparation.

5. Place in roasting pan and roast until desired doneness is reached. I test backstrap with an instant-read thermometer and halt roasting when the meat center registers 120-125 degrees—medium rare for venison.

6. Serve with wild berry or fruit sauce.

RECIPES AND PHOTOS COURTESY OF MITZIE AND JIM WITTLIFF