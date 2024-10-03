Roasted Fall Vegetables with Farro

Autumn has arrived in the Bluegrass State, prompting home chefs to serve heartier dishes. Starchy vegetables—such as winter squash, sweet potatoes and pumpkin—fit the bill. Owensboro resident, Kentucky Monthly Reader Recipe finalist and registered dietitian nutritionist Merritt Bates-Thomas has provided us with recipes featuring these satisfying veggies that offer plenty of flavor and vitamin-rich nutrition.

Recipe and photo provided by Merritt Bates-Thomas, RDN, who has been sharing recipes with a healthy twist on WBKR-FM 92.5’s What’s Cooking since 2017. In May 2023, she joined ABC-25 Local Lifestyles to share recipes and tips for flavorful cooking. She also appears on CW7’s Daybreak Extra’s “Joe’s Kitchen.”You can follow her on Instagram @thekitchentransition.

Serves 6-8

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste

½-1 pound Brussels sprouts, ends removed and halved

½-1 pound butternut squash, cut into ½-inch cubes

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

¼ cup pecans or walnuts

¼ cup shelled pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

½ cup farro or orecchiette pasta

½ cup goat cheese, crumbled

¼ cup dried cranberries

Shredded smoked chicken, if desired

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. For the sauce, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, garlic, pepper and salt.

3. Place prepped Brussels sprouts and butternut squash on a rimmed 9x13-inch baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Toss with half the sauce. Roast 20-30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Add pecans or walnuts and pumpkin seeds in the last 8 minutes.

4. While vegetables are roasting, cook farro or pasta according to package instructions. Toss pasta with remaining sauce, roasted vegetables, goat cheese and cranberries.