Seared Scallops with Fried Green Tomatoes and Maple Mustard Sauce

March is significant to many people for a variety of reasons. For some, especially in the basketball-loving Bluegrass State, it means March Madness. For home gardeners, it means the beginning of planting season for some vegetables. For those observing Lent, it means meat-free or fish Fridays. The following recipes, courtesy of Chef Tavis Rockwell of Louisville’s LouVino restaurant, are of delectable dishes to try for Lenten Fridays or any day of the week, and his rich risotto recipe can be tweaked by adding chicken, steak or your favorite seafood.

Serves 4

2½ cups buttermilk

¾ cup hot sauce

2 large green tomatoes sliced ¼-inch thick (you should have about 4-5 slices per tomato)

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

4 tablespoons paprika

1 large egg

1 cup whole milk

1 cup flour, with salt and pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

4 U15 scallops

Salt and pepper to taste

Maple mustard, recipe follows

1. Mix buttermilk and hot sauce together in a medium container. Add tomato slices and store overnight in refrigerator.

2. Using a food processor, blend the panko and paprika until smooth. Let sit overnight.

3. The next day, combine egg and milk in a bowl. Put seasoned flour and panko mixture in two separate bowls.

4. Remove sliced tomatoes from the buttermilk mixture and shake excess off on rim of container. Dredge tomato slices in flour, followed by the egg and milk mixture, making sure to have no dry spots.

5. Place each slice in panko, cover and apply pressure until coated, then place on a plate. Fry tomato slices in vegetable oil in a deep-sided pan until desired crispiness. Place on paper towel to drain and add salt to taste.

6. Next, sear scallops in vegetable oil for 1-4 minutes on each side, depending on size. Season with salt and pepper.

7. Place tomatoes on plate, add scallops on top, and drizzle with maple mustard sauce by using a spoon or squirt bottle.

Maple Mustard

1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

¼ cup pure maple syrup

1/3 cup whole-grain mustard

2½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

¾ tablespoon yellow mustard

1. Put mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Whisk in maple syrup until fully incorporated.

2. Add and combine mustards one at a time until fully incorporated.

4. Set aside until ready to use.

Recipes provided by Chef Tavis Rockwell, culinary director of LouVino restaurant in Louisville.