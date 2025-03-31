Spinach Florentine Frittata

× Expand William Steven Davis 74 Summertr

Spring heralds Easter, and soon after, the Kentucky Derby is just around the bend. You can count on this frittata to add a splash of Kentucky flavors to your spring functions. (Janine Washle)

Serves 6-8

8 large eggs

½ cup whole milk

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup fresh baby spinach

½ cup diced onions

¼ cup chopped crispy bacon

¼ cup crumbled feta

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Garnish: ½ teaspoon lemon zest, 2 tablespoons crushed almonds, 1 small minced garlic clove and 2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley stirred together.

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and salt. Set aside.

3. In a large cast-iron or other oven-proof skillet set over medium heat, warm butter and olive oil until butter is melted. Add spinach, onions, bacon, feta, parsley, garlic and nutmeg to skillet and stir until spinach is wilted and bright green. Spread this mixture out across pan.

4. Pour egg mixture over top. Cook for

5 minutes or until eggs bubble around edges of pan.

5. Using heat-proof gloves, carefully transfer skillet to oven.

6. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until center is puffy and loses its wet sheen. Remove from oven to a cooling rack to rest for 10 minutes.

7. To serve, sprinkle garnish mix over the top of the frittata. Slice into wedges. Can be served at room temperature. Store leftovers in refrigerator.