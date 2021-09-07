Spirited Flavor

Like the bourbon used to enhance its seasonings and sauces, Bourbon Barrel Foods products have a quintessential Kentucky flavor. Founded by president and CEO Matt Jamie in 2006, the Louisville-based company brews and bottles Bluegrass Soy Sauce, the only microbrewed soy sauce produced in the United States, and produces a wide selection of bourbon-infused food products. These recipes, supplied by Bourbon Barrel Foods, contain a flavorful dash of bourbon goodness and were published originally in Jamie’s cookbook Eat Your Bourbon, released in 2017.

Chicken and Smoked Pepper Dumplings

Serves 6-8

For the stew:

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

4 carrots, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

1 large onion, diced

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves or 2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2½- to 3-pound chicken, cut into parts, including the backbone

(You can ask your butcher to do this)

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon Bourbon Smoked Salt

2 teaspoons Bourbon Smoked Pepper

10 cups water

1 cup frozen peas

For the dumplings:

2½ cups all-purpose flour, divided

2 cups liquid from cooking chicken and vegetables

½ teaspoon Bourbon Smoked Salt

1 tablespoon Bourbon Smoked Pepper

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

6 tablespoons butter, melted

¾ cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped, plus extra for garnish

1. Heat oil in a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven or pot on high heat. Add the carrots, celery, onion, thyme and garlic to the pot, stirring until vegetables begin to soften, about 5-7 minutes.

2. Add the chicken, along with the bay leaves, smoked salt, smoked pepper and water. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 1 hour. Discard the bay leaves and transfer chicken to a plate; let cool. Pull meat off the bones, shredding the chicken. Set aside.

3. Whisk together ½ cup flour, 2 cups of the cooking liquid and ¼ teaspoon each of smoked salt and smoked pepper. While whisking, slowly pour this mixture into the pot. Whisk until fully incorporated. Return the chicken to the pot. Simmer until the broth is slightly thickened, about 10-15 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed.

4. While the soup is simmering, make the dumplings. In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 cups of flour, baking powder, baking soda and ¼ teaspoon each of smoked salt and smoked pepper. Add the melted butter, buttermilk and parsley. Stir with a large spoon to form dough.

5. With the broth at a slow simmer, drop a tablespoonful of dough at a time into the liquid. Once all the dough is in the soup, cover and simmer gently until dumplings are firm, about 12-15 minutes.

6. Add the peas for the last 2 minutes of cooking. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.