Spring Pasta Carbonara

While April showers bring May flowers, May brightens the month on its own by ushering in the special holidays of Mother’s Day and Memorial Day. Plus, May’s sunny days herald the first signs of local produce, such as Bibb lettuce, asparagus and strawberries. The following recipes will nicely complement any of the farmers market finds you may bring home, and they are special enough for the festivities that you choose to celebrate.

Ingredients:

½ box (12 ounces) spaghetti

3 large eggs

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

8 slices bacon

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chopped fresh asparagus or frozen green peas

3 tablespoons minced fresh herbs, such as dill, chives, parsley and thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook spaghetti according to package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup pasta water.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs and Parmesan until combined.

3. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, about 8 minutes. Reserve fat in skillet, and transfer bacon slices to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

4. To the same skillet, add garlic and asparagus or peas. Cook until garlic is fragrant and asparagus turns bright green, about 5 minutes. Add cooked spaghetti, and toss until fully coated in bacon fat. Remove from heat.

5. Pour over egg-and-cheese mixture and stir vigorously until creamy (be careful not to scramble eggs). Add pasta water a couple tablespoons at a time to thin sauce if necessary.

6. Stir in fresh herbs. Season with salt and pepper, and stir in cooked bacon.

TIP: Serve with a fresh salad of mixed local lettuces, such as Bibb and leaf lettuces, tossed in a light vinaigrette dressing.

NOTE: Be aware that gluten-free pasta, which is pictured, will break up with vigorous stirring.

Recipe provided, prepared + photographed by Janine Washle of Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen and K’s Café & Catering.