Recipe of the Month: Shrimp and Grits

Considered by many in the Commonwealth an unofficial holiday, the first Saturday in May brings together friends and family from near and far. With the big race postponed until Sept. 5 this year, those get-togethers will have to wait. The recipes in our April issue were developed for a Kentucky Derby brunch, but this quintessentially Southern dish can be enjoyed anytime.

Shrimp and Grits

Serves 5

1 cup Weisenberger Mill white grits

4 cups water

8 tablespoons butter

2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese or your cheese of choice

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons garlic, minced  

¼ cup celery, small diced 

¼ cup  white onion, small diced

 ¼ cup red bell peppers, small diced

 ¼ cup green bell peppers, small diced

2 ½ cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 quarter lemon and orange (optional)

12 pieces cleaned and deveined shrimp, preferably wild caught

Cajun spice, to taste

1. Bring water to a boil in a medium pot. When it begins to boil, add grits, cover with a lid and cook 20 minutes on low heat, stirring often.

2. Once the grits have thickened, add 4 tablespoons butter, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Stir until butter and cheese have melted. Remove from heat and set aside, keeping grits warm.

3. Melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter in a small pan. When it is melted, add flour and cook on low 8-10 minutes until it’s golden brown, stirring often to make a brown roux. When the roux looks similar to peanut butter, add garlic and cook for 1 minute.

4. Add celery and onion to roux and cook 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in peppers and cook 2-3 minutes.

5. Once all the vegetables in the roux have cooked through, add chicken broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Turn heat down to low and simmer 8-9 minutes. Remove pan from heat and season with salt and pepper.

6. Add a squeeze of lemon and orange to the sauce if you prefer, for a little acidity. If the sauce is too thick, add a bit more chicken stock.

7. Season shrimp with your favorite Cajun spice and sear it for 2 minutes on each side in a hot sauté pan. Deglaze the pan with the sauce and bring to a simmer. Cook the shrimp in the sauce for about 5-6 minutes on low heat and serve atop grits.

Recipes prepared at Sullivan University by Grace Alexander.