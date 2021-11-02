This is a special time of year, when friends and family gather to celebrate Thanksgiving. For many of us, this holiday may seem different this year—perhaps we will gather in smaller groups or stay closer to home. The Thanksgiving meal may be just the common denominator to bring a sense of stability and tradition to your table. The following recipe uses traditional ingredients, with a new take on some favorites. It can be made ahead, is simple to put together, and can be scaled up or down, depending on the size of your gathering.

Sweet and Sour Brussels Sprouts

Serves 6

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, washed and trimmed

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon sea salt

Sweet and sour sauce, recipe follows

½ cup pomegranate arils

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine sprouts, olive oil and salt on a foil-lined baking sheet.

2. Bake in preheated oven 40-45 minutes or until golden brown.

3. Combine sprouts and sweet and sour sauce. Scatter pomegranate arils over the top and serve immediately. Store leftovers in a covered container in the refrigerator.

Sweet and Sour Sauce

½ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup sugar

Stir vinegar and sugar together until sugar is moistened. Boil until syrupy, 8-10 minutes.

Recipes provided, prepared and photographed by Janine Washle of Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen and K’s Café & Catering in Clarkson.