2 ounces whole butter

2 ounces all-purpose flour

8 ounces heavy cream

8 ounces whole milk

½ cup Pecorino Romano cheese, plus 1 tablespoon for garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

14 ounces sliced roasted turkey breast

2 slices Texas toast, crust trimmed

4 slices crispy bacon

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced in half

Paprika, to taste

Parsley, to taste

1. In a 2-quart saucepan, melt butter and slowly whisk in flour until combined and forms a thick paste (roux). Continue to cook roux for 2 minutes over medium-low heat, stirring frequently. Whisk heavy cream and whole milk into the roux and cook over medium heat until the cream begins to simmer, about 2-3 minutes.

2. Remove sauce from heat and slowly whisk in Pecorino Romano cheese until the Mornay sauce is smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste.

3. For each Hot Brown, place one slice of toast in an oven-safe dish and cover with 7 ounces of turkey.

4. Set the halves of the tomato alongside the base of turkey and toast. Pour half of the Mornay sauce to completely cover the dish. Sprinkle with additional Pecorino Romano cheese. Place entire dish under a broiler until cheese begins to brown and bubble.

5. Remove from boiler, cross two pieces of crispy bacon on top, sprinkle with paprika and parsley, and serve immediately.

Makes two hot browns

Since moving to the Commonwealth, I’ve learned (and enjoyed!) a lot about Kentucky. My favorites are its welcoming people, amazing state resort parks, first Saturday of May festivities, wonderful variety of bourbons and the legendary Hot Brown. Read Ten Things to Know about the Hot Brown.