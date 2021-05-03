Weisenberger Mill: Mixer Bread Recipe

“This is the bread recipe that my grandfather used every Saturday here at the mill. Growing up, I remember him baking bread on Saturdays, and there is nothing better than taking a bite of fresh-baked bread!” Philip Weisenberger

Ingredients:

1¼-ounce packet yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

1¼ cups warm water

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup sugar

½ cup oil

4 cups flour

Vegetable oil

Directions:

1. Combine yeast, sugar and ¼ cup of the warm water. Set aside.

2. Combine egg, salt, sugar and oil and beat together.

3. Add yeast mixture and one cup warm water to egg mixture and combine well.

4. Gradually add flour until thoroughly combined. Leave dough in bowl until doubled in size. To speed rising, set bowl in warm water.

5. Punch down dough, divide into two loaves and place in greased loaf pans. Let rise until doubled again.

6. Bake at 375 degrees for 30-40 minutes. Brush tops with oil to keep crust soft.