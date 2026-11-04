From Surplus to Lifeline

On the unseasonably warm evening of Dec. 10, 2021, a violent tornado struck in Western Kentucky, devastating numerous towns—including Mayfield, Princeton, Dawson Springs and Bremen. The death toll hit 57.

In late July 2022, catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides hit Eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of homes were swept away in the deluge, and 45 people died.

When Denise Sears of Louisville learned about these disasters, she knew that her organization could help. Sears is president and chief executive officer of SOS (Supplies Over Seas) International, a nonprofit that collects unused medical supplies and distributes them to locations with limited access to health care. Since 2014, SOS has helped more than 14 million people in 108 countries.

“I go home every day after work and know that we have made a difference in the lives of many people,” said Sears, who has been with the organization for 10 years.

SOS International was founded in 1993 by the late Dr. Norton Waterman, a Louisville surgeon. He noticed that many unused medical supplies in the operating room were discarded after every surgery.

Waterman thought these supplies could be collected and sent to communities in need. He cleaned out a closet at the Greater Louisville Medical Society to store the supplies and, with others, worked out a distribution plan.

The practice became a nonprofit in 2010 and now collects about 500,000 pounds of unused medical supplies a year from more than 100 hospitals in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida. Only dry supplies and equipment such as bandages, blood pressure monitors, cotton swabs, crutches, syringes, potty chairs, wheelchairs and hospital beds are collected—no medicines or liquids.

The supplies are sent to communities in need throughout the world—from Eastern Kentucky to West Louisville, from Ghana to Ukraine, from Ethiopia to Cuba.

Delivering a World of Health and Hope

The agency is based in a nondescript, 41,000-square-foot warehouse on Arlington Avenue in Louisville’s Irish Hill neighborhood. It has 10 full-time employees, two part-time workers, 50 volunteers and about 2,800 assists a year from various organizations such as area high school student groups.

A board made up of community citizens oversees operations. None of its members receive compensation. The SOS International tax form for 2024 reported about $7.7 million in assets and liabilities.

Colorful flags representing various nations hang overhead in the warehouse to remind the workers of the nonprofit’s worldwide reach.

The volunteers meticulously sort and pack items to be distributed in large boxes.

Last year, SOS delivered repurposed medical supplies to more than 320 communities—directly changing more than a quarter-million lives and impacting more than a million.

Carol Behringer, a retired Jefferson County school teacher, volunteers on Wednesday mornings. “This is an amazing place,” she said. “It does so much good.”

‘Organized Chaos’

Sarah Mayer of Louisville is the development manager for SOS International and oversees the volunteers. “I wanted a job I could excel in and feel like I am contributing,” she said.

Mayer keeps the work of SOS humming like a finely tuned machine. “It’s really organized chaos, a madhouse of sorting and packing,” she said.

Trucks bring in large boxes of unused medical supplies. Volunteers separate the materials in 30 sorting sections and place them in large boxes to be sent to their destinations of need.

Expired items go to colleges and high schools to educate the next generation of health-care workers or to provide medical welfare for animals. The World Health Organization does not allow expired medical supplies to be shipped overseas.

The SOS website (soshealthandhope.org) contains an order form for any organization or individual in need of medical supplies. The website also shows how to make financial gifts or drop off surplus medical supplies.

The organization requires partnerships in receiving countries to be located physically in the country affected or be able to provide SOS with a credible contact to receive the supplies, Mayer said.

“That gives us assurance that everything is going to be all right,” she said. “A lot of mischief can happen with the supplies in some countries, and we have stopped shipping to some because of that.”

Because of a lack of partnership, SOS has not been able to help with the overwhelming floods this past August in Nepal and Tibet that killed around 1,500 people, with thousands remaining missing.

President and CEO Sears calls the SOS International workers her “family.” Her husband, Barry Sears, died last year, and her daughter, Lauren, died in 2012 at 23 of kidney disease.

Records on the back of the door in one of SOS’s offices mark locales that have benefited this year and in 2025 from the association’s distribution of medical supplies. The list includes a children’s hospital in Ukraine, a habitat aid initiative in Kenya, an orphanage in South Sudan, a health clinic in Tanzania and a university hospital in one of the world’s least developed countries, Malawi, in Southeast Africa.

Sears sometimes makes visits to the beneficiaries of the SOS International worldwide projects. She has made several trips to Ghana and the Dominican Republic. “That is the most rewarding part of my job,” she said.

Sears also was hands-on in bringing relief to the victims of Kentucky’s 2021 tornadoes and 2022 floods.

“It’s all so gratifying,” she said.