A Very Influential Christmas

Decorating for the holiday season may seem pointless this year without big holiday parties to look forward to or for those on a tightened budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the following Kentucky-based social media influencers prove that holiday decorating doesn’t need to be overly complicated or expensive.

Social media influencers are masters at making things look good, so we worked with three of them to get our readers inspired to celebrate this winter, even if those holiday celebrations will be different from what many are accustomed to. We all need something to look forward to this season.

@JCPEats and the Edible Tablescape

Food can be beautiful, so J.C. Phelps was inspired to focus on the party fare for a tasty and visually appealing holiday get-together featuring items with a nod to Kentucky.

“I chose a functional, edible, food-based table in the spirit of the ‘grazing table’ trend,” said Phelps, a marketing consultant by day and influencer by night. “The display is both easy on the eye and the palate, a winning recipe for any holiday party.”

Phelps represents Ale-8-One and used the iconic green bottles in his display, along with Ale-8’s cherry flavor, which is red, for a red/green Christmas vibe. Winchester’s Ale-8-One also produces a salsa that made an appearance on the table.

Phelps partners with Kroger, from which he sourced brie cheese, dried apricots, grapes, flowers and Mount Sterling-based Ruth Hunt Candy’s Blue Monday Bars.

A holiday food spread isn’t complete without stellar cheese. Louisville-produced Harvey’s Cheese, a past client of his and one of his favorite Kentucky businesses, featured prominently in the edible tablescape. Pictured also are cheeses from Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese in Barren County, including Smoked Kentucky Bleu, Kentucky Rose, Reserve Cheddar, and Chipotle Colby. Phelps paired the cheeses with a French Clovis Tarragon Mustard and Red Clover Lavosh Crackers, which are produced in Louisville.

Aside from Ale-8-One, Phelps chose to quench guests’ thirst with Bluegrass State-based tea blends from Berea’s Kentucky Artisan Center Tea and Elmwood Inn Fine Teas. “Berea is a favorite community of mine in Kentucky,” said Phelps, who splits his time between Louisville and his family’s farm in Russell County. The Elmwood Inn Tea represents his college town of Danville, where the inn is located. “I’m a proud Centre College alumnus,” he said.

For a “spirited” beverage on his table, Phelps selected Jeptha Creed Moonshine, representing longtime client ShelbyKY Tourism. The look was pulled together with vintage Louisville Stoneware, now known as Stoneware & Co., made in Louisville. These pieces fit his philosophy of utilizing “family heirlooms and antiques that are meant to be used, appreciated and enjoyed.”

With the food as the focus, the tablescape was accessorized with primarily red, green and white flowers to amp up the color and add to the inviting look.

Phelps called himself a “true Southerner” and said, “The other philosophies that feed into my classic Kentucky style are that Kentucky-made goods are superior, and decorating should be warm and inviting, not stuffy.”

@interiordesigndropout’s Old-Fashioned Holiday Bar

Old and handmade products highlighted Frankfort native Chelsea Scott’s holiday décor. Her “old-fashioned holiday bar” combines vintage Kentucky pieces in a unique look that shows off the influencer’s style.

“I wanted to be able to put together a design moment that was festive without being too over-the-top,” Scott said. “My home décor style is Boho-Scandinavian, so I wanted to stay true to that feel, using the lemon tree with wooden ornaments, foraged pine branches and dried floral accents.”

Scott uses her account to focus on home updates and décor that can be done on a budget. “I regularly post DIY projects and tutorials to help make daunting projects seem doable, as well as thrift hauls and up-cycles that can transform a space for an inexpensive price point,” she said.

For this project, she did just that, using a faux board-and-batten wall as a backdrop. “This wall was my first larger-scale DIY project and served as the perfect moody backdrop for this holiday décor,” Scott said. “I chose to decorate my bar cabinet, which was an inherited piece from my uncle, who was born and raised in Kentucky. With the cabinet being in the dining room, it’s the perfect space for entertaining for the holidays with a bourbon on the rocks or an old fashioned.”

Scott, who utilizes her educational background in merchandising, apparel and textiles, sourced the items from Kentucky vintage and antique shops to enhance the décor, including the pillar candlesticks, books, crystal bourbon decanter and wicker tray.

“The wood-and-pine garland was a quick DIY project to add an extra touch of Scandinavian flare,” she said.

She acquired the “Fast Horses & Fine Bourbon” print from Louisville-based MissHappyPink. The photo of Churchill Downs is by Tonya Harrison Photography. On the bar are Kentucky-produced Bulleit and Basil Hayden’s bourbon.

To save money, Scott made the wooden bead garland with jute and pine tassels, and all the pine was foraged in her backyard. The faux board-and-batten wall and shelf backdrop was painted with Sherwin Williams Grizzle Gray and Sherwin Williams Pure White.

@absolutely_alli and the Collaborative Christmas

Allison Lewis of Louisville draws on local favorites and local partnerships for her Kentucky Christmas—including her outfit. A fashion author, lifestyle blogger and talented businesswoman, Lewis focused on her signature color of gold when she decorated her front door for the holidays.

“I like a lot of gold—it pairs well with the greens for the holidays,” she said, calling her holiday style “more classic.” She said she’s inspired by how “hotels and grand establishments decorate, like the Galt House, Omni Louisville, The Greenbrier or the Biltmore, and even the Gaylord Opryland. I thrive on their over-the-top-ness. ‘More is more’ is usually their motto for holiday décor.”

Lewis said she always adds gold bows or ribbons, and she took those principles to her front door with the gold glittered garland sourced from Louisville’s Red Tree Nulu, one of her favorite shops.

For her holiday party outfit, Lewis shopped at Belle Monde Boutique and used @theblushinfluence for styling.

“During the winter, as far as clothing, I gravitate toward black or dark colors like burgundy,” she said. “I like to have a base color and accessorize it with jewelry or a bright-color sweater.

“Shopping at local boutiques is my favorite thing I can recommend for the holidays. Some of my favorite Louisville hometown picks are Work the Metal (@workthemetal), RoxyNell (@roxynell_jeans) and Louisville Salt Cave (@louisvillesaltcave).”

Influencer and Retailer Tips

Allison Lewis has written a book to assist fledgling influencers as well as retailers who have been struggling in a COVID-19-constrained shopping era. Released in September, The Business of Blogging and Social Media Influencing encourages retailers trying to sell their products for the holidays to use live videos to engage with customers.

“Live videos get the most engagement, followed by recorded videos,” she said. “Set up a Facebook event a couple days in advance to advertise that you are going live to talk about or show them new products.

“A social media presence is always key. Having the most up-to-date content can really help your business. Finding your point of difference compared to other retailers can really help you stand out on social. Also, always have a call to action on your social media platforms, making it easy for people to purchase and find where you are located.”

Lewis also offers a corresponding online master class to help entrepreneurs and business owners accelerate their social media.

To order Lewis’ book, or find out more about the master class, visit absolutelyalli.com.