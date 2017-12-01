Magnificent Mantels

In many homes, the fireplace and mantel serve as a focal point for holiday decor. With that in mind, we extended an invitation to four creative Kentuckians to offer their mantel-decorating skills as a source of inspiration for you this holiday season. Miss America 2000 Heather French Henry, up-and-coming decorator and real estate developer Emily Riddle, University of Kentucky first lady Dr. Mary Lynne Capilouto, and famed garden designer Jon Carloftis accepted graciously, and the results of their efforts were striking.

Heather French Henry

Stepping into The Rosemary Clooney House in Augusta brings to mind the 1954 classic movie White Christmas. Among the displays in the museum house are costumes and props from the film in which she starred. One of Kentucky native Rosemary Clooney’s biggest fans, Heather French Henry, masterfully designed a mantel themed around her favorite movie.

“I thought it was extremely important to bring in some of the most famous iconic dresses, being the ‘sisters dresses,’ which are blue, and [Clooney’s] red dress that is at the end of the movie,” said Henry of her colorful, whimsical mantel. “I wanted to make sure that, while encompassing the colors, we also brought in that vintage feel while still making it bright.”

Though some of the decorations look vintage, all were purchased at Hobby Lobby. Henry, who grew up in Augusta, joked that initially she left out the red, and it looked like a mantel inspired by the movie Frozen. Adding the red and subtle hints of green pulled in colors from the dress display cases on either side of the mantel. The result is a festive mantel decor that blends well with the museum’s collection.

At her home in Louisville, Henry said she uses classic designs and displays her husband, Steve’s, antique train collection, as well as some pieces from Waterford Crystal, her Miss America sponsor.

She advised people to think about “color, space and form” when approaching decorating their mantel. Sometimes, she said, symmetry works; at other times, asymmetry is better. Also, she recommended not displaying Christmas decorations as they appear in the store.

“I could not find a Christmas garland that I really liked,” Henry said. “You can’t always find something pre-made, so you have to be willing to make a few of these pieces yourself. The garland on the mantel [was made from] circular centerpiece wreaths. I literally clipped them apart, and we made the garland to go on there.”

Emily Riddle

The mantel at the Amsden building in Versailles is an antique lover’s dream. Emily Riddle and her husband, Alex, own the building on Main Street, along with the Miss Molly Vintage boutique, which is inside Feather Your Nest Antiques in Lexington. Since purchasing the Amsden, the couple has been busy converting the historical space into a multi-use business that eventually will include the Amsden Coffee Club, Amsden Tavern and a shop called Gathered Mercantile.

Riddle advised starting the holiday mantel decor with a large focal point; she opted for Robert Amick’s iconic portrait of Man o’ War. “I chose the horse picture first and planned everything around that, as far as the colors and overall theme,” she said. “My husband’s whole family is in the horse industry, but I’m clueless. I like decorating with them because they’re so Kentucky, and I love the colors of that one in particular because it’s very retro looking.”

After that, she decided on the greenery. “Sometimes, I’ll do a layered wreath on top of the focal point, if it’s a mirror or something, but usually it’s some garland swagged on the mantel somehow,” Riddle said. “I like all kinds of garland, and this one was a faux flocked greenery.”

She often includes a second garland to create a layered effect. In this case, it was a thick strand of knit pompons. Brass hunting horns tied in to the equestrian theme.

Riddle suggested adding extra textures and creating height. “I use candles a lot on my mantels,” she said. “Vintage candlesticks are one of my go-to’s. I used different colored candles to bring out the colors of the horse painting, or you can just do white candlesticks or something neutral.”

If you have family heirlooms to display on your mantel, Riddle advised using a cloche or adding all of the pieces to a keepsake wreath, which ensures that “they’re all together, and it’s ready to go every season.”

Dr. Mary Lynne Capilouto

Paying homage to the University of Kentucky was on the mind of Dr. Mary Lynne Capilouto when decorating the classic mantel at Maxwell Place on the school’s Lexington campus. Also at the forefront was honoring the faiths and traditions of all of the school’s students.

“December is really a time for [husband] Eli and I to reflect on the fact that we want this university home to really be a place for everyone that’s tied to the university,” Capilouto said. “We want it to be a welcoming, hospitable, gracious place for everyone.”

The Capiloutos often have their home full of students, faculty and school guests, and though December contains primarily Jewish and Christian holidays, she said that “throughout the year, there’s all kinds of other faiths and people here, and we want everyone to feel comfortable at this home.”

Raised Southern Baptist and married to a Jewish husband, Capilouto fills Maxwell Place with pieces that celebrate both faiths and traditions. Her mantel contains a collection of ornaments she’s had “forever,” as well as fresh greenery and candles. She noted that the couple’s menorahs look lovely when lit in the windows of Maxwell Place.

“In December, of course, the big holiday is Christmas and then also the Festival of Lights, which is Hanukkah … We celebrate it to commemorate how important it is for religious freedom and for people not to be persecuted for their beliefs.”

The Capiloutos also honor Kwanzaa. “The candles represent seven principles of the African people,” Capilouto said. “We do acknowledge that there are many people living on this Earth and in this city, and we want to acknowledge that during this season and when they come in this house.”

John Carloftis

Livingston native Jon Carloftis owns Lexington’s historic Botherum House with his longtime business and life partner, Dale Fisher. The stunning neoclassical architecture of the house lends itself well to a striking mantel decoration by Carloftis.

Though the setting is fabulous, the Botherum mantel is all about ease and natural beauty. The collection of supplies and assembly took about 20 minutes, with Carloftis and Fisher collaborating to place mostly fresh elements on the mantel without using a single adhesive device.

Carloftis advised starting with color first and building from there. He used white lilies as the base of his mantel. His favorite colors of the season are, as he put it, “white, white, white.”

“It’s Christmas, but it’s not traditional Christmas colors,” he said.

All of the flowers—most purchased from Kroger and Stems in Lexington—were placed on the floor alongside freshly cut Southern magnolia, skip laurel and Norway spruce from his backyard, still covered in raindrops. They were then decoratively arranged on the mantel.

Carloftis recommended treating the greenery with Wilt-Pruf spray from the hardware store or garden center and simply refreshing the flowers as necessary throughout the holiday season. “I use lilies as the main flower because they give fragrance, they’re readily available, and they last for a long time,” he said. “We usually start decorating mid-November, and this is exactly what we do—it’s just easy. Always start with symmetry as your base, and then layer up. Then just tuck in little ornaments.”

He said his mantel style is a reflection of his garden decorating style. Stick to a color—he loves golds and browns and whites—and go with that theme. Carloftis added that he might do another room in a more traditional red theme for Christmas, and then have a blue and silver room.