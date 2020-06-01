View From a Virus

× Expand AltoClassic Getty Images/iStockphoto 1203824669 Coronavirus cells in an electron microscope. 3D illustration

Yeah, sure, I’m a bad mother … No cure. I’m just a little virus that has totally turned the world upside down in as little as a few months. But what have I really done? I’ve made some people sick. I’ve even caused some to pass away. I’m not proud of that, and for that, I am sorry. But I have also caused some positive ripples to flow from me through homes, neighborhoods, cities, countries and the world. Ripples like people helping each other, ripples like watering the seeds of creativity that once lay dormant in the souls of so many, ripples like forcing you, society, to jump out of the boxes you were so content with living in. It was I, COVID-19, that prodded you with the hot poker, making you get out of your comfort zone.

But there are many other viruses you human beings have been content to let run rampant through your neighborhoods, cities, countries and world. Viruses like hatred, intolerance and gun violence. Divisions based on race, religion, sexuality, socioeconomics and politics.

You, society, were OK with those things hurting and killing as long as the victims didn’t look like you, think like you, believe like you, dress like you, or vote like you. Yeah, those viruses were OK because they didn’t touch you, your family, your friends or your pocketbook. But I, COVID-19, can’t see race, sexuality, party lines or class.

When society could have done something about the viruses that plagued your neighborhoods, cities, countries and world, you did nothing. Society just stood there and watched. Watched as citizens were abused and gunned down in the streets. Watched as places of worship were burned, bombed and shot up. Watched as women doing the same jobs as men were paid less. Watched as teachers were turned into babysitters, psychologists and miracle workers. Watched as the homeless begged, walked and slept in your streets. Watched as those who thought, looked and believed differently became victims of hate crimes. Watched while children were stripped from the loving arms of their parents and locked in cages, scared and alone.

Society watched as those in high-powered positions took advantage of those they were entrusted to protect. Watched as politicians elected to be the voice of the people, for the people were struck with amnesia, only to seek personal gain, glory and popularity while in office. Watched as millions were denied health care and higher education because they couldn’t pay. Watched as the pharmaceutical companies held medication for ransom from those who needed it to live. Watched while thousands starved to death in one of the wealthiest nations in the world.

These are viruses society has the ability to defeat, yet you do nothing.

Even the Israelites didn’t get it. They could have made it to the promised land in two weeks, but it took them 40 years to figure it out. Hopefully, it doesn’t take society 40 years to stop watching, to come together, and to take action—the kind of action you have taken against me, COVID-19!

Think of me as your time in the wilderness. Think of me as your reset button on life. Think of me as your reboot, your do-over. You may be thinking you had a good thing going and don’t want a do-over or a reboot. That may be true for you. But for many, a reset, a reboot or a chance to start over with a fresh new look on life might not be such a bad thing. And if you really think about it, was the life you were living really, truly your best life? Could you do better? Should you have done better? Will you now do better with this chance?

I once heard that a problem is just an opportunity for growth or transformation. Growth and transformation are not always easy, fun or quick. But in the end, it is worth it if the focus is on the outcome and is not lost while on the journey.

There will be times of uneasiness and despair, and the clouds of doubt will creep in like weeds trying to block out any light of hope.

The citizens of the United States are getting restless while waiting to get back to normal—a normal that, if you open your eyes and really look at it unfiltered, would be a normal to which many people would not be in favor of returning.

I didn’t do all this to have you, society, just go back to business as usual—the status quo.

I, COVID-19, am your come-to-Jesus moment.

I, COVID-19, am your teaching moment.

I, COVID-19, am your life-changing moment.

I, COVID-19, could be your final moment.

I, COVID-19, am your wake-up moment.

I, COVID-19, am your defining moment.

I, COVID-19, am your unifying moment.

I, COVID-19, am your conversation moment.

I, COVID-19, am your hopeful moment.

I, COVID-19, am your new normal.

The new normal is where Gov. Andy Beshear reads the numbers of your fellow Kentuckians I have touched, and the number I have caused to pass on. You also hear the hope of those who have recovered from my infection. But they are not just numbers, not just statistics. They are your friends, families and co-workers. In the words of the governor, “We will get through this; we will get through this together.”

You will not be getting back to the way things used to be any time soon. I, COVID-19, am here. “You can’t be doing that!” I am your new normal.

The new normal is where masks and gloves are worn whenever you leave your homes. The new normal is where your temperatures are taken as you enter restaurants, workplaces, medical facilities and churches, and before you are granted access to public transportation. The new normal is tele-health appointments, staycations and Zoom meetings. The new normal is where social distancing and 20-second hand-washing are a must. The new normal is where, if you are exposed to me, you will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. The new normal is where you long for a simple handshake, a hug from a friend, and the opportunity for mass gatherings.

I, COVID-19, hope that society’s new normal will be better than the old normal. I hope the creativity, unity and ingenuity I have sparked in the hearts and minds of so many Americans continue. I hope I ignite the passion that lights the fires to start the movement of being better together.

Working better together is no longer watching and waiting to take action against the societal viruses that have plagued you for so long. Action is required to move from normal to a new normal that is a better normal—a new normal filled with hope, love, unity and compassion for all. Q