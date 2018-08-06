Their Own Kentucky Home

Stewart Home & School’s setting, among the mature trees, scenic grounds and historic buildings of southern Franklin County, is where students with intellectual disabilities call their Kentucky home—and have for 125 years.

Dr. John Quincy Adams Stewart, who founded the school in 1893, believed the students were capable of learning and deserved the opportunity for education.

That philosophy remains the driving force of the school today.

“When the school was founded, we were special ed before there was special ed,” said Dr. John D. Stewart, chairman and the fifth generation of the Stewart family to operate the school.

Today’s 335 residents—who hail from 36 states and six countries and range in age from 13 to 88—have varying disability levels.

“The spectrum is as broad as you can imagine,” said Shelley Sellwood-Davis, assistant director. “Some need help getting dressed, and others can drive.”

The common factor is that Stewart Home & School’s residents have an intellectual disability. The most common conditions are related to autism spectrum disorders, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and traumatic brain injuries.

John D. Stewart grew up on the grounds, where his father, Dr. John Poage Stewart II, served as chairman of the facility for 58 years. After retiring as a surgeon last year, Stewart, 65, returned home to be more active in running the school.

To become a resident at Stewart Home & School, a student must be able to get around without a wheelchair and must be able to eat and use the bathroom without a lot of assistance.

“Some of our residents need assistance, and some residents can give assistance,” said Stewart. “It is like the buddy system.”

The grounds, which resemble a college campus, were originally home to the Kentucky Military Institute. The main building, a stately white-columned structure topped with a cupola, and two of the residence halls date back to those early days and are on the National Historic Register.

The rolling hills of manicured Kentucky bluegrass, along with huge trees that are likely more than 100 years old, create a peaceful setting for the residents to call their home away from home.

Students have private rooms and access to classrooms, a library, a ball field, a riding stable and a fitness center.

“We encourage our residents to stay as healthy as possible by staying mentally and physically engaged, just as we should ourselves,” Sellwood-Davis said.

The residents and their families determine their length of stay. Some remain for a few months, but others have resided at the school their entire lives.

“Our doors never close; we are here every day,” Sellwood-Davis said. “Students can go home based on family preferences. It is all up to them.”

No matter their age, the students are always involved in some type of classroom education.

“We embrace the idea of lifelong learning, giving them the opportunity to have that consistency,” said Director Sandy Bell, who has been with Stewart Home & School for 48 years. “When people learn, they are excited.”

Bell explained that even with 125 years of history behind the school, it is always changing to incorporate breakthroughs in education, medicine and care methods. A new student health building will open this fall to help meet students’ medical needs. As the school strives to create a community of peers, the students elect a mayor annually, giving them a voice in their community.

“Our students have a full, rich lifestyle,” Bell said. “Stewart Home & School is filled with hope and the joy that comes with that.”

For more information, visit www.stewarthome.com