A Century of Marines

“From the Halls of Montezuma

To the shores of Tripoli;

We fight our country’s battles

In the air, on land, and sea.”

Just the first few notes of the Marines’ Hymn would bring Selma Campbell to her feet, no matter where she was. She likely had more reason than most other women in the United States to stand in honor of that military branch. Selma was married to a Marine and raised sons who eventually became Marines.

“First to fight for right and freedom

And to keep our honor clean;

We are proud to claim the title

Of United States Marine.”

The first of the Campbell men, Albert, enlisted in the Marine Corps in May 1917. He married Selma, then just 16, one month later. Two weeks after that, he shipped off for France to fight in World War I. In the decades that followed, Selma said similar goodbyes to six of her seven sons, and even several grandsons.

The descendants of Albert Campbell Sr. had big shoes to fill. A 1939 letter from the U.S. Marine Corps stated that he was discharged with “character ‘Excellent’ ” in 1919. During his two-year span of service, Campbell fought in several battles and was decorated multiple times.

“Our flag’s unfurled to every breeze

From dawn to setting sun;

We have fought in ev’ry clime and place

Where we could take a gun.”

One of those medals was a Silver Star for “gallantry in action” while serving with the 80th Company, Sixth Regiment at Chateau-Thierry in France. For that gallantry, France awarded Campbell and fellow soldiers the Croix de Guerre—Cross of War—its highest honor. He is also mentioned in Dick Camp’s book, The Devil Dogs at Belleau Wood: U.S. Marines in World War I.

Albert and Selma’s grandson, Jeff Campbell, said those medals are a source of pride for the entire family.

“One of my uncles had all of [his] medals put in a plaque and sent it around for people to hold on to for a couple of weeks,” Jeff said. “I looked at the medals and was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ He had gotten a Silver Star, a Bronze Star, the Purple Heart … He had all kinds of stuff that I never knew he had.”

When Albert Campbell was discharged, he returned to his wife and to Dayton, where they raised 10 kids—seven boys and three girls.

“In the snow of far-off Northern lands

And in sunny tropic scenes,

You will find us always on the job

The United States Marines.”

Albert and Selma’s eldest son, Edward, was the first to follow in Albert’s footsteps. He enlisted in June 1943 to fight in World War II. Brother Chester followed suit four months later.

Albert Campbell Jr. signed up two years after that in August 1945, followed by Richard Lee, known as Mike, who joined in January 1946. Ronald Campbell entered the Marine Corps in September 1952, serving three tours in Vietnam. Like his father, Ronald was awarded a Silver Star and two Purple Hearts. James, the youngest of the Campbell boys, signed up in April 1957.

A seventh son, Lucerne Howard Campbell, had signed up for the Marines soon after graduating high school in 1954. But fate had other plans.

“He wanted to enlist right away, and Father said, ‘No, wait until September and enjoy your summer,’ ” James Campbell said.

Albert Jr. said Lucerne had been accepted to the Marine Corps but not sworn in.

“While he was waiting to go to boot camp, [Lucerne] had a swimming accident, which paralyzed him from the neck down, and he died six weeks later,” James said. “Otherwise, there would have been seven sons that served in the Corps. But as it was, there were six.”

Even the Campbell sisters donned uniforms of service, but in a different capacity.

“The three girls, at one time, were all Girl Scout leaders, and we all had uniforms,” said Evelyn Kiefer, the baby of the family. “I told them we should go and get a picture made of us because Mom had all these pictures of [Dad and my brothers] hanging on the wall. My middle sister was willing to do it. My oldest said, ‘I’m not doing it. That’s just showing off.’ ”

Evelyn said they never had the photograph taken, but she knew that her parents had pride in all of their children. “[Mom] loved us, and my dad couldn’t have been more loving,” Evelyn said. “She was proud of her family, and they were good parents.”

Albert Sr. passed away in 1961, and Selma died in 1988. She had written on the back of her will that she wanted her family to get together each year for a reunion. Four of her children are still alive—Evelyn, Edward, Albert Jr. and James—and they continue to fulfill their mother’s last wish every year. “We’re close still, and I think that’s a miracle,” Evelyn said.

At these annual reunions, invariably, the military and family history are among the main topics of discussion.

“We all tell Marine Corps stories, so I think in some way, shape or form, I was going to go in for a couple of years,” said Jeff Campbell, the son of Ronald. The younger Campbell served in the Marines between 1980 and 1984 before devoting 10 years to the Reserves. Like his father and uncles, Jeff felt that enlisting in the Marines was just something he had to do and didn’t think twice about it.

“All by choice, because there was a war going on,” Albert Jr. said. “With Ed, Chester and myself, World War II was going on. Then with me and Mike and Ron, the Korean War was going on.”

James gives a different, albeit just as important,reason for signing up in 1957, while still a junior in high school. “Why did I join? I didn’t feel I had a choice, whether I wanted to or not,” he said. “I learned how to sing the Marine Corps hymn before I could sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ ”

“Here’s health to you and to our Corps

Which we are proud to serve;

In many a strife we’ve fought for life

And never lost our nerve.”

James is the only son who never saw battle, but he learned just as much from Marine Corps life as did his brothers.“The main thing is there’s a right way, a wrong way and there’s a Marine Corps way,” he said. “If you want to get it done, do it the Marine Corps way, and that’s to just get it done. Find whatever it takes to get it done and just do it, and you’re way better off.”

Albert Jr. said the Marine Corps also teaches soldiers how to deal with others.

“You learn to be patient. You learn to be tolerant. You learn to get along well with other people,” he said. “You learn to take things in life for what they actually are. You can’t rule the rooster; the rooster rules you, but you just have to be tolerant. Treat everyone like your equal.”

“If the Army and the Navy

Ever look on Heaven’s scenes,

They will find the streets are guarded

By United States Marines.”

While four of the six sons of Selma and Albert Campbell Sr. who served in the Marines returned to civilian life after their commitment expired, two brothers—Albert Jr. and Ronald—devoted their careers to the Marines, and both retired as lieutenant colonels.

It has never been confirmed, but members of Selma Campbell’s family believe their matriarch may have the distinction of being the only mother with six sons having served in the Marine Corps.

For James and his brothers, it’s a badge of honor.

“Serving our country has been part of our family legacy,” he said. “And I’m very proud of it.”