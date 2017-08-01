It’s midday. Peculiar shadows begin to emerge from objects on land. The stars start to peek out. Even the rarely seen planet Mercury may be visible. Birds cease their singing because they think it’s time for bed. Streetlights and solar-powered landscape lights may pop on. The August heat relents for a few minutes. It’s the “American Eclipse 2017,” and Kentucky is in prime position to experience the Aug. 21 event.

A nearly 100-mile swath of sky from Paducah to Franklin will completely darken, allowing people to experience a total solar eclipse, and many communities are not letting this cosmic event pass without a celebration.

Hopkinsville

Reported as the best place in the country to experience the eclipse, the city of Hopkinsville will be in the dark for two minutes, 40 seconds—the longest duration of the astronomical phenomenon in Kentucky.

“It’s so wonderful because of the amount of exposure this has brought to the community, in addition to the sense of pride,” said Brooke Jung, Hopkinsville’s solar eclipse marketing and events consultant. “I can’t say enough great things about the community and their preparations. This is their home, and they’re essentially welcoming people into their home for the week.”

While the totality of darkness doesn’t begin until 1:24 p.m. CDT, events have been planned for the days leading up to the eclipse. Among them are several festivals in and around Hopkinsville, kids games, workshops and even a comic con dubbed Eclipse Con.

Several faith communities are planning eclipse-related activities, including a visit by Brother Guy Consolmagno, the director of the Vatican Observatory.

More details and events are listed on Hopkinsville’s eclipse-dedicated website, eclipseville.com.

Madisonville

Farther north, also beginning at 1:24 p.m. CDT, the city of Madisonville will experience a total solar eclipse that has also sparked multi-day events, collectively called Solar Madness 2017.

“The community is very excited, and they may be somewhat wrapping their head around the fact that we may have a large influx of people that weekend,” said Tricia Noel, executive director of the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission.

Free concerts, food vendors, inflatables, outdoor laser tag, local food tastings and a golf scramble are just some of many activities planned for the “madness.”

Noel said the city is gearing up to have adequate facilities (i.e., port-a-potties) on hand for the expected crowds.

“Nothing quite this large, with this potential of a large influx of visitors” has ever happened in Hopkins County, Noel said.

For a complete listing of events, check out Madisonville’s eclipse web page, visitmadisonvilleky.com/eclipse.

Paducah

At 1:22 p.m. CDT, Paducah will be in the dark and remain there for two minutes, 21 seconds. It’s a great reason to throw a party, and Paducah is no stranger to hosting big events.

“Paducah has hosted a large quilting convention for more than 30 years, and that brings in a large influx of people,” said Laura Oswald, the director of marketing at the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau. “People here realize the value of rolling out the red carpet for our visitors.”

With that in mind, the entire weekend preceding the eclipse will feature concerts, a farmers market and a “Heaven & Earth Psychic Fair,” just to name a few events.

A complete schedule can be found at paducah.travel/eclipse.

Franklin

Just a day’s drive from anywhere in the Commonwealth, Franklin is planning to make eclipse visitors feel right at home. The Franklin Drive-In is opening its gates on Aug. 21, as is Kentucky Downs Racetrack and the community park.

“We want people to come because it’s such a rare event, but we don’t want them to just park on the side of the road,” said Dan Ware, the director of the Franklin/Simpson County Tourism Commission. “We want them to have a safe place to go.”

The drive-in location will have telescopes set up for viewing with filters attached that allow cellphone photography. The eclipse also will be projected onto the large screen. Vendors will provide food, merchandise and eclipse glasses.

Following the event, visitors are invited to the Total Solar Eclipse Happy Hour and Dinner Party at the Brickyard Café in downtown Franklin, where folks can share their photos and experiences while eating dinner before hitting the road for home.

“I think it’s worth it if you live in Kentucky, and you live this close,” Ware said. “You can take a day trip if you can take off work, and it may be your only opportunity.”

Franklin created a Facebook page to keep the public up to date on eclipse happenings. It can be found at facebook.com/solareclipsefranklinky2017.

These are just a sampling of eclipse-viewing activities across our Commonwealth. For more information on eclipse-related events, see the calendar, beginning on page 46, or visit kentuckymonthly.com and click on the events tab.