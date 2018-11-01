Students Step Up

With the leveling of a gavel, Rep. Tim Moore of Elizabethtown, co-chairman of the Interim Joint Committee on Veterans Affairs, announced the passage of a resolution in support of ideas presented on comprehensive veteran tax reform. What makes this newsworthy is that the combined ages of the two presenters, both high school students, fall well short of Moore’s age.

Elizabethtown’s Ryan Getler and Bardstown’s Carl Loohuis, recent graduates of Kentucky Boys State, took legislation created in the mock summer civics program and presented it to the real thing: the Kentucky General Assembly. With Moore’s committee’s endorsement and support from the Kentucky Association of Counties, legislation could be drafted expanding tax breaks and support of all Kentucky veterans, and not just those who are disabled.

Some of the benefits limited to disabled veterans include free handicapped DAV license plates, a small property tax break and free college tuition for dependents. If approved, veteran organizations, such as the American Legion, could see tax breaks on the property they own. Cheers were raised, high fives and handshakes given, and hugs of gratitude exchanged that Boys State and the American Legion had made this historic moment happen. All states give veterans benefits for service. Some states offer more than others, but most elected officials welcome discussions on what can be done for veterans, their families and our local communities.

Following Boys State in June, Getler, Loohuis and Jackson Livingood developed a plan to make tax breaks a reality for veterans and veteran service organizations. They credit counselors and veterans such as Chris Gootee, Marty Goley and Mark Kennedy for sparking their interest. A white paper on veteran benefits was found and became the basis for their legislative push.

Rep. Moore, an Air Force veteran, heard about the students’ efforts and invited them to present the plan to the Interim Joint Committee for Veterans Affairs late last summer to get their passion in front of state senators and representatives. The pressure then was on to develop a high-quality presentation. The students reached out to experts in the field. Getler and Loohuis tapped into the wisdom and experiences of such people as Ted Austin, adjutant of the Department of Kentucky American Legion, to better appreciate the history of veteran service organizations and the impact of taxes on Legion Post Homes. The experience and guidance of veterans proved valuable in preparing the students for a legislative hearing.

Civilians lined up, as well. Steven Ray of Madisonville, Boys State’s political director, contacted people to come and support the interns. Ray was able to get several prominent people to attend the hearing: 2017 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Ron Skillern; Brian Roy, executive director of the Kentucky Association of Counties, who pledged his staff’s support; and Dr. Robin West, college history professor and Boys State instructor. John Beach and Commanders Mike Moses, Randall Fisher and John Costigan represented the American Legion.

Ray introduced the guests and turned things over to Dr. Peter Trzop, Boys State’s executive director, to present an overview of Boys State and organizational information on the American Legion. Getler and Loohuis then presented the proposed legislation and answered questions from representatives and senators.

The students hope to present their proposal at the next legislative session in 2019.

“Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege to work with Kentucky’s finest young men,” Ray said. “I grow weary of people saying the next generation is worthless, and we are headed for trouble. This statement is the furthest from the truth. These young men are sterling examples of the next generation. Each class amazes me with their knowledge and zeal for the future. Kentucky’s future is in great hands.”

To help this effort, contact Trzop at (502) 233-4585 or ptrzop@hotmail.com.