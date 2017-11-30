To the Rescue!

The beloved Disney movie Lady and the Tramp ends on a happy note when Tramp is finally settled into his new home with Lady, and all of the dogs are happy and safe.

Reality, however, tells a different story for thousands of stray animals across Kentucky. A University of Kentucky study published in December 2016 revealed that only 12 percent of the Commonwealth’s shelters abide by Kentucky’s animal shelter laws, resulting in poor living conditions for the animals. Euthanasia is a grim reality at many shelters, but there are more than two dozen organizations in Kentucky working to give a Disney-like happy ending to countless animals, primarily dogs and cats.

These “no-kill” shelters care for the animals until a proper home can be found for them, no matter how long it takes. Many rely solely on a network of foster homes, while others use their own shelters combined with foster care. One in particular keeps the animals to live out their lives on a large expanse of land.

× Expand Kenneth King

The Trixie Foundation

Located in Lawrence County in the heart of Appalachia is a 400-acre sanctuary where animals go to live the remainder of their days under the care and guidance of Randy Skaggs.

“We don’t foster anything,” Skaggs said. “When a person places an animal here, they give up their rights to regain that animal. And everybody understands that going into it. Our focus is on the happiness and welfare of that animal.”

Skaggs launched the Trixie Foundation in 1990 following the death of his own rescue dog, Trixie. What began on less than 2 acres—“Eden,” as the property is known—has grown into what Skaggs calls “the largest no-kill sanctuary east of the Mississippi River.”

“Over the years, we’ve bought property on five different occasions and grown and grown and grown,” Skaggs said. “Now, we’re able to do anything and everything we want.”

At any given time, there are roughly 200 animals living in multiple compounds divided according to the type of animal, their size and their temperament. Most of Eden’s residents are dogs, with about 45 to 50 cats, eight to 10 chickens, and even a couple of horses.

All roam free in their respective compounds under the watchful eye of Skaggs and his volunteers. “I can truly control them with my voice and my voice alone,” he said. “Like anything in life, you learn how to deal with them. You never, ever leave the animals unattended.”

There are no plastic doghouses for these guys.

“We have 40 or 50 dog runs out here that are built like houses and elevated up off the ground, and we have insulation in them,” he said. “We keep bales and bales of straw out here. Then, when the weather starts changing, we throw the straw in there, and they sleep together two and three at a time. We have houses that have heat sources … I’ll look in there, and there will be about 40 dogs there lying around the floor, just kicked back and snoozing.”

And yes, each one has a name.

“Every one of them. We call them our ‘Trixie kids,’ ” he said. “We have hundreds and hundreds of graves here. They’re not thrown away. They’re not put in a landfill. They’re placed in a graveyard.”

Like most no-kill facilities, the foundation operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, relying on the kindness of fellow animal lovers. “People find out about us, and they look at what we do and how we do it. It blows them away, and they contribute,” Skaggs said.

“I personally went to the dogs,” he said. “I saw that there was more good that I could do here than anything else. My heart was not in being a ‘normal Norman’ as I call it.”

The Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals

The “L.I.F.E.” in the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals stands for “Let Important Friends Exist,” and that’s exactly what its volunteers have been striving to do ever since they opened the Frankfort facility’s doors in 2003.

Betty Martin had been working at a local veterinary clinic when she and local developer C. Michael Davenport struck up a business relationship to open a shelter that would never unnecessarily euthanize an animal.

“Because of our love for animals … we determined we definitely wanted it to be a no-kill animal shelter,” Martin said. “Once we accept a guest in, we make a commitment that as long as they’re healthy and adoptable, we would care for them, whether it took a week, a month or a year or more to find them that right home.”

With the help of Habitat for Humanity, local high school students and many other volunteers, the facility opened and now houses upwards of 50 cats and kittens and roughly 25 to 40 dogs and puppies at any given time.

“There are some that have a small window of adoptability,” Martin said. “But I’m a strong believer that there is someone out there for everyone. Sometimes, it does take more time to find that right match.”

As a result, some cats have been residents for most of their lives, making it emotionally difficult for the volunteers when those cats develop illnesses associated with aging. “For many of the volunteers, it’s like losing one of their own pets,” she said. “It does get hard when we have some of the longer terms that face illness.”

Martin said paying for such an endeavor also is a challenge. However, ongoing fundraisers, sponsorships and simple donations of money and supplies keep them going.

“Having a facility like this that is able to run day-in and day-out—purely with volunteerism and donations every day—is an absolute leap of faith. It’s miraculous,” Martin said. “But seeing all these beautiful faces … They’re so happy, and I truly feel that they recognize that they have been rescued. To have it all work is just overwhelming, and there’s times that I just pull up to the driveway and just sit there and say a prayer, and I’m just thankful.”

× Expand KODAK Digital Still Camera

SparKy

Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky does just that: It saves the lives of dogs and cats that otherwise might end up dying in an overpopulated shelter.

This Owensboro organization is the brainchild of John and Bridget Austin, who had been volunteering at a southern Indiana no-kill rescue. In 2004, the Austins realized that they had enough interest to start their own pet foster network, and SparKy was born.

“We’re entirely foster-based at this time,” John Austin said. “We hope at some point to actually have a building, but I don’t think it’s really ever our intention to get entirely away from having most of our animals fostered, because you get a lot of benefit out of that.

“When you foster a dog, you know a lot more about their temperament, and you get to see them around other dogs. You get to see how they are with all kinds of things that happen around the house. I think it helps us to be better informed about our dogs, and I think the dogs are a little bit happier in foster homes.”

In addition to the foster homes, SparKy has formed a unique relationship with the Green River Correctional Complex and Daviess County Detention Center. Austin said around 10 dogs typically are fostered at the jail.

“The dogs that we have fostered over there tend to do a good job with house training, and I think it’s just got to do with the fact that the dogs do live with the guys,” Austin said. “It helps us. It helps the dogs, and I think it helps the inmates. It makes for a better living environment.”

Green River’s Death Row Dogs program is a bit more involved, Austin said. Anywhere from eight to 12 dogs are there for a more intensive three-month training period. While there, the dogs are taught basic commands and social skills. The “death row” in the name comes from the fact that these animals were rescued from shelters that practice euthanasia.

“We’re able to put the dogs in the Death Row Dogs program, and it gives us a foster placement,” Austin said. “The dogs benefit from the training, and they become more adoptable.”

Like the other no-kill operations, SparKy relies on the generosity of others, with a good chunk of the funds paying for already heavily discounted veterinary bills. Funding comes from private and business donations, grants and “fundraiser upon fundraiser,” according to Austin.

“[We get funding] from a whole variety of small things here and there, and you hope that at the end of the day, it comes close to paying that vet bill,” he said. “When we pull that dog [from a shelter], we could have that dog anywhere from a couple of days to six months to a year. You just don’t know, but we’re committed to that dog for the rest of his life.”

It’s a mission the Austins are proud to have, but they do hope that one day, the mission disappears.

“We would love to become obsolete,” he said. “We would love it if more people did spay and neuter their animals. The need for us would decrease sharply. Many businesses are trying to grow their business, but we would love to have ours actually become unnecessary.”

How You Can Help

As with most no-kill facilities and organizations in Kentucky, these nonprofit operations survive on the generosity of others. Contact the shelters for further information or to make a donation.

The Trixie Foundation

P.O. Box 1

Webbville, KY 41180

(606) 738-4276

thetrixiefoundation.org

sanctuary@thetrixiefoundation.org

Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals

14 Fido Court

Frankfort, KY 40601

lifehouse4animals.org

SparKy

227 St. Ann Street

Owensboro, KY 42303

sparkyrescue.com

Additional no-kill animal rescue organizations, including others across the Commonwealth, can be found at nokillnetwork.org.