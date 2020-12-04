Frosty 5K … COVID-19 Style

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of many events, including the annual Frankfort First United Methodist Church Ecumenical Honduran Medical-Dental Mission Trip. For the past 18 years, a medical-dental team has traveled south of the border for a weeklong clinic in a village outside Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The cost of medicine, dental supplies, translators and artificial arms are some of the expenses for which the mission team budgets each year. Each mission team member pays his or her expenses, including airfare and hotel. We have made lifelong friends with many of the Honduran people we meet.

Sadly, we will not be going to Honduras in February 2021 because of the uncertainty of COVID-19.

The primary fundraiser for the mission trip for the last four years has been the Frosty 5K, which has been held at Lakeview Park in Frankfort on the first Sunday of December. This race is a team effort that would not take place without the leadership of Debbie Brown. Family activities such as face painting, a silent auction item, door prizes, and a visit with Santa Claus lead up to walking or running the 5K or the shorter version, the Fred & Me 143. Hot chocolate is waiting for contestants at the finish line.

Since it isn’t advised for large groups to gather, this year’s race will be completely virtual, which means that participants sign up for the race and walk or run the 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) anywhere and anytime before Dec. 8.

We have chosen to share the profits of this year’s Frosty among other relief efforts—supplies, food and medical care for those in need; Water With Blessings; and Mission Frankfort Clinic at the First Baptist Church in Frankfort

Water With Blessings provides clean water all over the world, including the Navajo Nation, which has been hit hard by COVID-19. Led by Sister Larraine Lauter, Water With Blessings began on one of our earliest mission trips to Fuerzas Unidas, Honduras. Village women, who are chosen in a lottery, are trained to use a water filtration system. The system provides clean water for a woman’s family and three other neighbor families.

Mission Frankfort Clinic offers free dental care several times each month from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. In November, service will be provided Nov. 11-14, with a special focus on veterans on Nov. 11. Contact Michelle Carroll at mcarroll@fbcfrankfort.church for more details.

Why should you sign up for the Frosty 5K? It’s a great family activity, the time and locations are flexible to match your schedule, and, most of all, these are great causes to support, especially during a pandemic.

This year’s door prizes include two tickets to an event at Frankfort’s Grand Theatre, a handcrafted wooden bowl, a framed photo by Dr. Roger Strunk, a gift certificate for a conference on NTI (nontraditional instruction) with first-grade teacher Julia King, and a visit in your home by our very own Santa. To be eligible for door prizes, you must register for the race.

If you would like to support our efforts but do not walk or run, we will gladly accept donations.

To sign up for the Frosty 5K and/or donate, visit runsignup.com/race/KY/Frankfort/FrankfortFrosty5K.