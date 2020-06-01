Harvest in the Hills

When folks think of quality farmland, the hills of Appalachia do not immediately come to mind. Traditionally speaking, the first rule of farming is to find flat land with quality soil, and this is why nine of the top 10 agricultural states in the country are west of the Mississippi River.

But this is the 21st century. We have technology on our side. “We have the opportunity to combine what we have learned from conventional practices with the tools of modern technology to innovate in almost any industry. AppHarvest is taking the lead in agriculture. We are on the front lines of fixing the U.S. food system right here in Kentucky,” said Jonathan Webb, founder and chief executive officer of AppHarvest, a technology-focused agriculture company that is building 2.76 million square feet of greenhouse space near Morehead. His vision is to transform eastern Kentucky into the country’s first AgTech capital. Webb is well on his way.

Starting a Global Movement from the Ground Up

“I always wanted to come back home and do something big,” said Webb, who grew up in Lexington and graduated from the University of Kentucky. After years of research and understanding the abundance of land, water and young talent being spawned from Kentucky’s universities, he landed on his “something big”—AppHarvest. The goal is to build the largest indoor agricultural hub in the United States, based in eastern Kentucky and the surrounding area.

To truly revolutionize eastern Kentucky’s economy and the food system as a whole, several essential components must be recognized for success: leadership, innovation, jobs and talent to fill those jobs. AppHarvest does just that.

Throughout our conversations, Webb emphasized the need for consistent and innovative leaders who harness the tools of technology in order to create modern solutions to age-old problems. He explained to me the cracks in our current agricultural practices and how these ultimately compelled him to step forward.

“Right now, our food system is a house of cards. Mexico and Canada account for more than half of the $3 billion American tomato market,” Webb said, “and production in the United States is still declining. We have to bring this industry back home. People are demanding transparency. They want to know where their food is coming from, and they want it to be grown in the U.S.”

It currently takes more than 100 hours for fresh produce to be transported from seller to market in the U.S. AppHarvest solves this problem. The Morehead greenhouse complex is a day’s drive from 70 percent of American consumers.

In addition to transportation time, another challenge the U.S. produce industry faces is the availability of water. Webb explained that the majority of our fruits and vegetables are grown in areas now undergoing their worst drought in centuries. Kentucky is only getting wetter. Using advanced cultivation practices, AppHarvest greenhouses will capitalize on Kentucky’s record rainfall. All of its irrigation water will be supplied by rain collected on the greenhouse roof that drains into a 10-acre pond capable of storing a three-month supply. All of the water will be recycled, with no discharge into streams or groundwater.

In Times of Uncertainty, AppHarvest Proves Resilient

We have entered a new decade with an unprecedented amount of uncertainty. From the economy to our healthcare system, we cannot seem to find many answers. If there is one lesson we must derive from our present situation, it is the need for more robust industries that withstand uncertain conditions. AppHarvest was built with the future in mind.

“Now, more than ever, we have the ability to revamp our industries. We at AppHarvest are definitely disheartened by the coronavirus crisis,” Webb said. “We also believe that this is the time to build. We have a responsibility to create stronger systems in America by combining our highly educated human resources with our technological tools. AppHarvest is taking the lead in the food industry.”

The AppHarvest facility is a clean and spacious work environment. Upon entering, one sees a hand sanitizer station. Several of these stations are strategically placed throughout the farm. The complex spans more than 60 acres, leaving plenty of room for employees to work at safe distances from one another. Employees and anyone inside the plant are required to wear gloves at all times. Automated doors eliminate contact and the spread of germs from door handles. With its innovative design, the AppHarvest greenhouse facility will be able to safely operate no matter the circumstance, ensuring employees job stability while simultaneously meeting the increasing demand for fresh produce from consumers.

In a time when going to a crowded restaurant is not an option, people are cooking at home more than ever. This only further plays to AppHarvest’s advantage to fulfill its mission of withstanding uncertainty: a resilient business for employees and consumers.

Looking Ahead

One of the most pressing questions industry leaders in middle America encounter is how to reverse the “brain drain.” Webb explained that, in order to revive eastern Kentucky’s economy, he had to develop a business that would attract the Commonwealth’s highly trained and intelligent young people. Kentucky is home to many outstanding public and private colleges and universities, as well as one of the top agriculture schools in the country: the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture. However, after agriculture students graduate, many of them relocate to large metro areas. The AgTech industry may be the answer to keeping this talent at home.

AppHarvest is building a local talent pipeline through community partnership initiatives in high schools and colleges. Last year, an AgTech program expansion launched at Shelby Valley High School’s Container Farm in Pikeville. AppHarvest also has partnered with Eastern Kentucky University, the University of Pikeville, the University of Kentucky, Morehead State University and Berea College to identify, train and recruit the next generation of high-tech farmers. The goal is eventually to install AgTech educational programming in high schools and colleges across the state. In February, Webb and his AppHarvest team traveled to the Netherlands, a global powerhouse for high-tech agriculture, with leaders from Kentucky’s top universities to learn best practices for future college AgTech programs.

AppHarvest’s first indoor farming facility remains under construction and is slated to open later this year. It will begin hiring for more than 300 full-time positions within the next two months. Webb plans to grow the company by 10-20 greenhouses across eastern Kentucky over the next 10 years, meaning AppHarvest alone has the potential to create thousands of jobs for the region. Webb hopes the work at AppHarvest will encourage others to build greenhouses in the region as well.

As the company continues to partner with high schools and colleges across the state, Webb and his team will be able to achieve their goal of creating opportunities and incentives for local young talent to stay in the Bluegrass State, fostering the revival of the Appalachian region.

