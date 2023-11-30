Dreams Realized: The Pilot and the Packard

KODAK PROFESSIONAL DP2 Software Hubert in his Packard, with a 1941 Kenton County license plate.

By Hubert E. King Jr., Flemington, New Jersey

The spirit of adventure was characteristic of many in the early days of our country. Richard King was one. A Revolutionary War veteran, he uprooted his family from Virginia and moved to the wilderness of the Kentucky Territory in 1785, a time when the indigenous people and the unforgiving wilderness were challenges to survival. Fortunately, he flourished. Settling in what is now Harrison County, his sizable farm was located near Cynthiana. Today, his name is inscribed on the county courthouse. Several generations of Kings followed. In the early 20th century, the same adventurous spirit led two fourth-generation brothers, Mortimer and Hubert W., to move from agrarian to urban life, migrating to Kenton County.

Our story focuses on Hubert E. King, Mortimer’s son, who inherited that spirit of adventure.

In the midst of Depression-era America, this boy from a working-class family had dreams that seemed almost unattainable—to own a Packard automobile and to become a pilot. Hubert’s remarkable journey was filled with risk-taking, resilience and a touch of luck. His story not only reflects the indomitable spirit of his generation but also sheds light on the enduring allure of luxury cars and the power of a childhood hero.

Born in 1919, Hubert spent his early years in the Covington suburb of Latonia. His father and uncle were successful home builders, a profession not for young Hubert. A product of the 20th century—the time of advancements in aviation, automobiles, electric lights and radio—Hubert was fascinated with science and technology.

Like most of America at that time, his childhood hero was Charles Lindbergh, famous for his solo nonstop transatlantic flight in 1927. Lindbergh wrote, “Science, freedom, beauty, adventure: what more could you ask of life? Aviation combined all the elements I loved.” That spirit inspired young Hubert.

The Great Depression was rough on the household of home builders, prompting the family to move to rural Oak Ridge in Kenton County. Despite the economic hardships of the era, Hubert sought inspiration from mentors who encouraged his dreams. One was Rev. Marta McFarland, the minister at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, who shared Hubert’s love for debate and exploration of ideas. Hubert also bonded with D.B. Casey, a master mechanic who taught Hubert the workings of modern machines and later helped build his race car.

Hubert’s journey through education took him from elementary school at the 10th District School on Clifton Avenue in Latonia from 1924-1931 to Independence High School (today known as Simon Kenton High School), where he excelled in math. He graduated in 1937. Afterward, he took his first full-time job at a Standard Oil service station.

During his time at the service station, Hubert started saving money for his dream—a Packard automobile. His hero, Lindbergh, had received a Packard as a gift, and Hubert wanted to follow in his footsteps. In a bold move, he approached a local Packard owner, with cash in hand, and declared his intention to buy the car. The exact identity of the seller remains a mystery. It likely was a local real estate developer with whom Hubert was friends.

The Packard Motor Car Company, founded in 1899 by James and William Packard, was known for its commitment to engineering excellence and luxury automobiles. Between 1924 and 1930, Packard was the top-selling luxury brand. It was the choice of royalty worldwide. However, financial realities forced Packard to introduce more affordable models in the mid-1930s, such as the Packard Six, which sold for $900. It was a critical success and helped save the company from bankruptcy.

Hubert’s Packard Six was an elegant convertible that was not just a means of transportation but a symbol of aspiration and luxury in a time when the average annual income was around $1,000.

Hubert’s life seemed to be on a smooth trajectory, but a dark cloud loomed on the horizon: World War II. Lindbergh, a vocal advocate for isolationism, made a significant speech in 1941 that motivated Hubert’s next move. Repudiating his fallen hero’s attitude and receiving encouragement from his World War I veteran uncle, he made a daring decision. In November 1941, when the United States was not yet at war, Hubert traveled to Canada and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). This bold move provided him with the opportunity he had longed for: to become a pilot.

That journey took him through pilot training and flying bombers for the RCAF.

Hubert and Laura, circa 1943.

In 1943, Hubert returned briefly to the U.S. and married his childhood sweetheart, Laura. He then transferred to the U.S. Air Force. Returning to combat, he flew numerous missions over occupied Europe for the remainder of the war. Back in Kenton County at war’s end, he was a local hero and received accolades that included the USAF Bronze Air Medal.

Hubert’s story is one of resilience, determination and an unwavering pursuit of dreams. He realized his childhood aspiration of owning a Packard and becoming a pilot.

After the war, he returned to civilian life. With Laura, he built a custom-designed brick home on Taylor Mill Road and raised a son and daughter. Being an iconoclast, he pursued various ventures, including racing his car at the local Hilltop Race Bowl off Taylor Mill Road and as fire chief of Taylor Mill and the Community Volunteer Fire Department. As a lifelong avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing were second nature. He hunted deer near Fort Knox and fished regularly at Lake Cumberland. Frequent week-long trips, boat in tow, were a part of family life.

Hubert’s 1967 passing was a loss deeply felt by his family and community. The Kentucky State Assembly recognized his contributions and passed a resolution in his honor, underscoring his significance as an outstanding Kentuckian. His life is a testament to the enduring power of dreams and the ability of individuals to shape their destinies, even in the face of adversity. His legacy lives on as a symbol of courage and determination.