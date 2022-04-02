Kentucky’s Cradle of Catholicism

In April 2017, I decided to do some online genealogical research to learn more about the paternal side of my family. Somewhat providentially, I had the good fortune to discover an online document that has revealed a great deal of information about my family’s Kentucky roots. I’m referring to “The Peakes of Nelson County, Kentucky,” which was researched and written by retired University of Kentucky professor Dr. Robert Zwicker and his cousin, John Stewart. Regrettably, John had passed away less than a year before my discovery, so I never had an opportunity to thank him for his years of dedication and commitment to this well-researched, long-term genealogical project. However, I have been able to contact Bob Zwicker, and we have been communicating for several years about our familial connections.

Prior to my discovery of the Zwicker-Stewart document, my known Peak family roots were limited to only four previous generations, and we did not even know the exact birthplace of my great-grandfather. As a result of Bob’s extensive genealogical research, I can now trace my paternal Peak(e) ancestry back for seven generations to Edward Peake (1730-76), and if reliable documentation can eventually be uncovered in Maryland, we should be able to confirm an additional four generations, dating back to Colonial America in the 1600s. (Note: One of the previously unknown things the document uncovered was the fact that my Peak surname has experienced a variety of spellings, with the most common variation involving an extra “e”.)

In an introductory section of “The Peakes of Nelson County, Kentucky,” Bob explains that the first large Catholic migration into Nelson County began in the late 1700s by the League of Catholic Families, most of whom were from St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Sixty families in this League pledged to migrate to the Pottinger’s Creek area of Nelson County. The first group of 25 families left Maryland in 1785 under the leadership of Basil Hayden.

(Note: Among his many talents, Hayden was a distiller, and bourbon enthusiasts may recognize him as the elderly gentleman pictured on the label of Old Grand-Dad Bourbon. Also, the Beam Distilling Company in Clermont currently produces a line of bourbon and rye with Hayden’s name. Sports fans may recognize the Hayden name for another reason—the first All-American basketball player at the University of Kentucky was Basil Ewing Hayden, a descendent of the pioneer. His jersey hangs proudly from the rafters of Rupp Arena. Hayden was a Kappa Sigma for more than 80 years.)

A League of Catholic Families pioneer group led by James Rapier followed in 1786, settling closer to Bardstown, and in 1787, a third League group, under the leadership of Thomas Hill and Philip Miles, settled in the Pottinger’s Creek area. Other areas heavily settled by these St. Mary’s Countians included Hardin Creek (10 miles east of Pottinger’s Creek), Cartwright’s Creek, Rolling Fork and Cox’s Creek, as well as locations in Scott and Breckinridge counties.

The Marylanders brought the traditional skills of their Chesapeake Bay region to Kentucky, including tobacco farming, distilling and methods of preparation for Southern Maryland stuffed ham. Many of these traditional practices may still be found in this part of Kentucky.

For Marylanders, the usual route to Nelson County, Kentucky, started overland to Pittsburgh, then down the Ohio River on flatboats to Maysville, followed by another overland journey to one of the forts (then called “stations”) near the area of settlement. Alternate routes for other pioneers were: (1) down the Ohio River to the Kentucky River, inland along the Kentucky River, then over the hills into the Salt River basin; (2) down the Ohio River to the Falls of the Ohio, then on to Bullitt’s Lick over buffalo traces; and (3) down the Ohio River to the Salt River, then upstream into Simpson Creek.

The League pioneers followed the Maysville route and continued down to Goodwin’s Station—near what is now Boston, Kentucky—and from there moved into the Pottinger’s Creek area, near the present location of the Abbey of Gethsemani.

A list of the patriarchs of League families was published by B. J. Webb in 1884 and has been reproduced in various publications. Today, many Kentuckians who live in the areas settled by the pioneers will recognize surnames on Webb’s list, including Mattingly, Mudd, Cissell (Cecil), Nally, Hagan, French, Edelen, Norris and Spalding.

One of the names on the Webb list is Francis Peake, my fourth great-grandfather. As noted in “The Peakes of Nelson County, Kentucky,” practically all of the Peak(e) families in Kentucky, and many in other states, can trace their genealogical roots back to two brothers who were a part of the League migration, Francis Peake, and John Kenelm Peake. On another personal note, it may be mentioned that Louisa Edelen, my third great-grandmother, was a granddaughter of one of the Edelen pioneers, and she married Benjamin Peak, one of Francis Peake’s sons.

As a result of the League migration, the first Catholic church in Kentucky—a log building—was constructed at the foot of Rohan Knob (now Holy Cross, Kentucky) in 1792. Basil Hayden’s family donated the land for it. Today, Kentucky Historical Marker No. 913 marks the spot, and it states that the present church was erected in 1823 under the direction of the famous Belgian missionary, Charles Nerinckx. The marker is at the intersection of Loretto Road (Ky. Rt. 49) and Holy Cross Road (Ky. Rt. 457). Ky. Rt. 527 also is located at this crossroad.

Father Robert Byrne served as pastor of Holy Cross Church for the first 20 years of its existence.

Although no gravestone marks the exact spot, it is believed that Basil Hayden Sr. is buried in the cemetery that surrounds the church. During the 19th century, Catholic communities flourished in nearby Bardstown. Later, migrants from Ireland and Germany formed large Catholic parishes in Louisville and Covington. However, to this day, Holy Cross, Kentucky, is considered by many to be the cradle of Catholicism in the Commonwealth.

By Bob Peak

Cadiz

mtman1@yahoo.com