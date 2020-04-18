Sloth Exhibit Opening Spring 2020

The Louisville Zoo is finishing construction on its new sloth exhibit that will open with the reopening of the Zoo to the public. The introduction of this sloth exhibit will be one of the first notable events to occur when Zoo officials know more about the reopening date for the Zoo. The Zoo is currently closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Louisville Zoo is also planning to launch a behind-the-scenes sloth experience along with the opening of the exhibit. That experience will include a meet and greet with one of the Zoo’s Linneaus’s two-toed sloths, female Sunni and male Sebastian. A special ticket will be required for the sloth meet and greet and is priced at $95 per person (does not include Zoo admission). Those interested in the experience may sign up at louisvillezoo.org/sloth for early opportunity to register for the experience.

While closed, the Louisville Zoo has several ways fans can stay connected to the Zoo and its animals — in particular, the sloths. A new sloth twitter feed @louzoosloths is live for sloth fans to enjoy humorous updates on the exhibit and activities of sloths Sunni and Sebastian.

This sloth exhibit is made possible through the Friends of the Louisville Zoo and other generous donors.

About Linneaus’s Two-Toed Sloths

This arboreal mammal hails from the South America forest canopy. Sloths are nocturnal, solitary and known for their slow movements as well as their tendency to hang upside down in trees. In fact, these sloths eat, sleep, mate and even give birth in this position. Although commonly referred to as two-toed sloths, all sloths actually have three toes on their hind legs. The toes on their front limbs are what differs between species; some sloths have three toes and some have two. Sloths enjoy a diet of mostly leaves but will also eat flowers and fruit. Due to their slow metabolism, two-toed sloths have one of the slowest digestive rates for any mammal. Research shows it takes approximately 30 days for them to fully digest what they eat. The sloth’s natural predators are big cats, snakes and eagles — but their largest threat is loss of habitat due to the rapidly expanding human population.

Other ways to stay connected

Guests can visit louisvillezoo.org/together to find ways to stay connected with the Zoo including the Facebook live schedule:

Mondays at 2 p.m. — “Ask the Zoo Director” with Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak

Tuesdays at 2 p.m. — Teaching Tuesday

Wednesdays at 2 p.m. — Creature Feature

Thursdays at 11 a.m. — Lift Up Lou animal segment streamed on Lift Up Lou Facebook page and on the Zoo’s Facebook page

Fridays at 2 p.m. — Fitz Friday check-in at the elephant exhibit

Recorded activities that families can do together at home will be available on Saturdays and Sundays including "Celebrate the Earth Saturday" activities powered by LG&E and KU Foundation.

