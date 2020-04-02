× Expand The Brown Hotel Mint Julep

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 ounces bourbon

2 ounces mint simple syrup (recipe below)

Crushed ice

Club soda

Fresh mint springs, for garnish

Powdered sugar, for garnish

1. Fill a tall glass with crushed ice. Pour in bourbon and mint syrup. Stir gently.

2. Add a splash of club soda, garnish with fresh mint sprig, and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Mint Simple Syrup

1. Combine equal amounts sugar and water and several sprigs mint in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves and syrup thickens slightly.

2. Remove from heat and allow mint to steep until syrup comes to room temperature. Strain to remove mint leaves. Refrigerate until needed.