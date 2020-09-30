a bourbon for everyone...

× Expand William Steven Davis 74 Summertr

Kentucky’s Largest Bourbon Collection

Lexington’s Bluegrass Tavern has a history of being one of the best bourbon bars around. It boasts an extensive selection of bourbon and a staff dedicated to acquiring new bourbons and educating customers. Staff members pride themselves on finding a bourbon guaranteed to fit your palate.

× Expand William Steven Davis 74 Summertr

What makes Bluegrass Tavern's Old Fashioned so good?

Owner Sean Ebbitt says it’s their Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrel pick and the type of cherries used in the recipe. We won’t spoil too much. You’ll have to taste it yourself. Bluegrass Tavern offers bourbon flights and is ready to help you find the perfect one. “We tailor your flights to your flavor profile,” Ebbitt said.

The components of an Old Fashioned have remained the same throughout its history: A base spirit; sugar, whether granulated or as simple syrup; and bitters.

Did you know?

1880: The Old Fashioned was first concocted at The Pendennis Club in Louisville. James E. Pepper, esteemed master distiller, was said to have invented the drink before he brought the recipe to the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel bar in New York City.