Valentine's Day in a Mask!

Despite the limitations from the COVID virus, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and there are still plenty of Kentucky options available for spending time with someone you love this February 14 th!

You can find Romance at the Railpark, at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum in Bowling Green this Valentine's weekend. They will have live music and poetry readings, along with dinner and a movie in their gorgeous former L&N Depot, which was built in 1925. With seatings available from the 12th to the 14th, visit historicrailpark.com for more details.

Sing along with Travis Tritt as he puts on a solo acoustic show at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on February 14. With hits like “Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)", "Anymore", and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E", you and your honey will be dancing in the aisles. appalachianwirelessarena.com

Even your four-legged love can get in on the Valentine’s Day fun. At Pet Suites in Erlanger, all pets who come to daycare on February 14 th can add-on a paw-made Valentine’s card. Information on Facebook: PetSuites Erlanger

Curl your pinky finger just right and you’ll be ready to enjoy Valentine’s Tea at Waveland State Historic Site. Enjoy tea and a light menu, served on real china, at this beautiful Antebellum home that dates back to the 1850s. Known as the Joseph Bryan estate, it is full of antiques from the time and you can tour the home and grounds after your sitting. For reservations call 859-272-3611

Only during these days of a pandemic do you hear about something called a Tiny Concert. The folks at The Carnegie in Covington are featuring artists playing to 50 people in their socially distanced auditorium or you can livestream and watch from home. The February 13 show features Tia Seay, a classically trained soprano, who is described as having a jazzy soul and a heart for the blues. thecarnegie.com

How about a delicious meal while surrounded by classic sports cars? Yes, the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green is hosting both a Sweetheart Soiree on Valentine’s eve and a Toast to Love Brunch on Valentine’s Day. corvettemuseum.org

For the bourbon lover, consider a tasting experience with Kaveh Zamanian, founder of Rabbit Hole Distillery. This virtual event is presented by the Frazier History Museum on February 11, they are offering curbside pick-up of the tastings, which will be available February 8 – 11. fraziermuseum.org/rabbit-hole