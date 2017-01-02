In this installment of “24 Hours in …” our writer visits Owensboro and gives you the scoop on what to do, where to eat, what to see and where to stay. more

Ballard County craftsman blends history with nature to create striking modern designs more

Covington-based Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs creates faux pieces that look and feel like the real thing more

Writer, blogger and DIY goddess Amanda Hervey doesn’t just talk the talk; she also walks the walk. Her own charming home is proof of that. more

What's on your Kentucky bucket list? Here's a few things to put on your 2017 list! more

Featured