17 Things to do in 2017

What's on your Kentucky bucket list? Here's a few things to put on your 2017 list! more

A Treasured Home

Writer, blogger and DIY goddess Amanda Hervey doesn’t just talk the talk; she also walks the walk. Her own charming home is proof of that. more

Faux Fabulous

Covington-based Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs creates faux pieces that look and feel like the real thing more

Dan, Dan the Antler Man

Ballard County craftsman blends history with nature to create striking modern designs more

24 Hours in... Owensboro

In this installment of “24 Hours in …” our writer visits Owensboro and gives you the scoop on what to do, where to eat, what to see and where to stay. more

Featured

Renowned mandolinist and former Murray resident Chris Thile takes the helm of A Prairie Home Companion more

People

In this installment of “24 Hours in …” our writer visits Newport and gives you the scoop on what to do, where to eat, what to see and where to stay. more

Places

Were quilts with coded symbols used to guide slaves to freedom through the Underground Railroad? more

History

The Kentucky Foundation for Women enables feminist artists in the Commonwealth to express themselves more

People

Ashland’s Zerfoss brothers were mainstays on the early Kentucky basketball teams more

History

Bloody Harlan and the Coal War of the 1930s more

History

In this installment of “24 Hours in …” our writer visits Ashland... more

Places

East meets West in new line of equestrian-themed scarves more

Places

John Dale Warner drew on small-town bars as his inspiration for Wink’s in Richmond more

People

Master distiller Marianne Barnes oversees the operations at the new Castle & Key Distillery more

People

Three generations of the Russell family call Wild Turkey Distillery home more

People

Kentucky Monthly’s contributor on two wheels pedals his way to wine enlightenment. more

Places

Food and travel writer Dana McMahan recounts her bourbon-infused experience at the Knob Creek Campout more

Featured

Our writer visits Paducah and gives you the scoop on what to do, where to eat, what to see and where to stay. more

Places

