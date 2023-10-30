Contributing Colonels

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear bestows the title of Kentucky Colonel on about 6,000 people each year. His predecessor, Matt Bevin, issued the title to about 4,000 each year. The Kentucky Colonel is the highest honorary title the governor of Kentucky can issue to recognize a person’s outstanding accomplishments and service to the community, the state and the nation.

Many people think so highly of the title that they include it in their job résumés—some even in their obituaries. Harland Sanders of fried chicken fame used it to boost his name and fortune and, in the process, likely became the most famous Kentucky Colonel.

For nearly 100 years, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels has focused on social activities such as fellowship and fun at barbecues and banquets and various philanthropic activities. In the last 10 years, the group has rededicated itself and is trying to become more visible and prominent. Its board says, “We don’t want to be the best-kept secret in the state anymore.”

The organization moved into an attractive headquarters in Old Louisville in March 2020 and set up a strong governing infrastructure with a staff of five. It uses more media advertising such as TV, print publications and social media. It is trying to better its record-keeping to track Colonels around the world and, thanks to their financial support, has made large contributions to various causes.

The group raises about $2.8 million a year from members’ contributions to assist nonprofits. It has distributed more than $2 million to nonprofits helping residents in Western Kentucky who were impacted by tornadoes and more than $820,000 to nonprofits in Eastern Kentucky to help flood victims.

It’s no longer your grandpa’s Kentucky Colonels.

“We have a rich history and are trying to become even more robust and helpful,” said Sherry Crose, executive director of The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels since 2017. “This organization has been part of the fabric of the Commonwealth for a long time and is taking on a stronger role.

“We have this amazing story in helping so many and want to get out there and toot our horns about it to be able to do more. We’re coming up on our 100th birthday, and we want it to stand another 100 years.”

History of the Kentucky Colonels

Most states designate citizens with various awards, but only a few, like Kentucky, have ceremonial titles. Tennessee, Georgia and New Mexico honor notable residents with some version of Colonel or Lieutenant Colonel. Rhode Island bestows the title of Admiral, as does Nebraska, a landlocked state. Indiana had the Sagamore of the Wabash honor but changed it to the Sachem Award, another American Indian term, in 2005. North Carolina grants an Order of the Long Leaf Pine, and South Carolina gives the Order of the Palmetto. Arkansas designates the Arkansas Traveler, a name based on the tale of a Confederate colonel who got lost in the woods and arrived at the home of an unpleasant settler.

Possibly the best known of these titles is that of the Kentucky Colonel, the nation’s oldest. It dates back to 1813, when Kentucky’s first governor, Isaac Shelby, appointed his son-in-law, Charles Todd, as colonel of the state’s disbanded militia.

In 1885, the title became more civilian in nature when Gov. William Bradley appointed the first “Honorary” Kentucky Colonels. In 1931, Gov. Flem Sampson held an organizational meeting of the Kentucky Colonels and asked the new Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels to “more closely band together into a great non-political brotherhood for the advancement of Kentucky and Kentuckians.” It emphasized social activities and philanthropy.

The group held its first Kentucky Colonels banquet in November of that year and its first Derby Eve Banquet in May 1932. That grand tradition continued until 2001.

Also in the 1930s, the Colonels Barbecue began in Anchorage, moved to Bardstown, and then returned to Louisville. It was discontinued in 2008.

Along the way, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels took on a more productive role with its philanthropy.

Its exact active membership is not known, but it certainly must be in the hundreds of thousands. “We really don’t know, but we are getting there,” Crose said of the number of Kentucky Colonels. “We have a database that dates back to the ’50s, and it is about 300,000 people.”

She said her office is working with the Department of Libraries and Archives, which stores lists of Colonel commissions, to come up with a more complete database.

Kentucky Colonels are located in all 50 states and in 68 countries, in chapters from Morganfield, Kentucky, to Nigeria. The Order has emphasized launching new chapters since 2021.

Members include George Clooney, Oscar Tshiebwe, Diane Sawyer, George W. Bush, Dolly Parton, Bill Clinton and Ringo Starr. Two NASA astronauts—the late John Glenn and Gordon Cooper—were commissioned Kentucky Colonels as they orbited Earth.

How Do You Become a Colonel?

Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office is responsible for mailing the certificates of Colonelcy approved by the governor’s office. To be considered for the title of Kentucky Colonel, Adams said, individuals must be nominated by someone who recognizes their exemplary service to others. Nominees must be at least 18 years old and are not required to be from Kentucky.

Nominations are made through the online portal KyColonels.org/nominate. There is no charge to nominate someone, and you cannot nominate yourself to become a Colonel.

Adams’ office, which keeps track of many public documents, maintains a ledger of nominations approved by the governor’s office.

The cost to the state for the mailings is minimal. “The goodwill they create for the state is worth the small cost,” Adams said.

Once designated a Kentucky Colonel, the title is yours for life.

Executive director Crose said she is not aware of anyone ever losing the title. She acknowledged that her office does not have records of every Colonel. “People relocate,” she said. “Some records from bygone years can’t be located. We just lose touch with them, but we are making every effort to make contact.”

Crose said Colonels who have not heard from the central office in several years should contact it to be updated on The Honorable Order’s current news. For information about membership, call the Kentucky Colonels headquarters at 502.266.6848.

One of the most unusual recipients of a Colonelcy was Waldo Wecker, an Old English sheepdog from Northern Kentucky.

In 1980, enterprising reporter Tom Loftus, then at the Kentucky Post, nominated Waldo for the honor, which was awarded to the dog by late Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. The dog belonged to Loftus’ reporting colleague, David Wecker.

Loftus said he “fudged a bit” on Waldo’s application, listing the animal’s age in dog years instead of human years (42 instead of 7). He also listed Waldo’s profession as “security dog.”

Loftus said he was not trying to diminish the good work of Kentucky Colonels but was highlighting its review process to become a member. The order revoked Waldo’s commission when it was discovered that he was a dog. Years later, Loftus received an unsolicited Colonel certificate by John A. “Eck” Rose Jr. when Rose was state Senate president. In those days, governors lost their authority when they left the state, and those down the line of succession, such as Rose, took advantage of their temporary power to award Colonel certificates.

Brown and other governors took steps over the years to streamline the nominating process. In 2016, Bevin temporarily suspended awarding Colonel commissions until he reviewed the criteria for awarding them.

Bevin accused his predecessor, Gov. Steve Beshear, of “rubber stamping” nominations. Former Gov. Julian Carroll said he never vetted a Colonel commission. Bevin added space to the nominating form to ask the sponsor to “make the case” for the nomination.

Gov. Andy Beshear allows anyone to recommend a person to become a Colonel. Traditionally, only a Colonel could make a nomination.

Trust is important in the nomination process, Crose said.

The Colonels Work Hard and Play Hard

Member Colonels historically have found many ways to celebrate the organization—from the Derby Eve galas of the 1930s to post-Derby barbecues and fall race days at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville.

These events have transitioned into the Colonels Homecoming Weekend each November in Louisville, which began in 2015. About 600 Colonels generally attend. This year’s events include a Colonels Meet and Greet, a Welcome Reception and Cocktail Party, a Private Bourbon Tasting at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, and a Day at the Races on Millionaire’s Row at Churchill Downs.

Other social events throughout the year include major league baseball games, webinars, a Day of Service in the spring (now in its second year) and receptions.

If Colonels want to look spiffy at any of these events, there is an online Kentucky Colonels store where they can buy personalized apparel as well as barware and gifts specifically selected for members.

The Colonels’ primary philanthropic work is through its Good Work Program. It manages grants that each year provide more than $3 million to Kentucky nonprofits, helping nearly 4 million people.

There are no dues to be a Colonel, but the average yearly donation is $50, said Colonel Commanding General Gary W. Boschert of Fort Mitchell.