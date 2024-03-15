Amélie The Musical - Covington
The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Amélie The Musical
March 15-23, 2024
The Carnegie
Experience the magic of the enchanting Amélie The Musical, inspired by the beloved French film. With a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen, this whimsical story follows Amélie, an imaginative young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness, she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.
