POPS, Inc. Live at Devou Park

Leroy Anderson, Richard Hayman and Henry Mancini offered the musical “pop” behind the Arthur Fielder and the rise and fame of the Boston Pops from 1930-1979.  The KSO salutes these composers/arrangers responsible for the rise of the pops orchestras world-wide. Who knew the typewriter was a musical instrument?

kyso.org

