POPS, Inc. Live at Devou Park
Devou Park Amphitheater 1 Bandshell Blvd , Covington, Kentucky 41011
Leroy Anderson, Richard Hayman and Henry Mancini offered the musical “pop” behind the Arthur Fielder and the rise and fame of the Boston Pops from 1930-1979. The KSO salutes these composers/arrangers responsible for the rise of the pops orchestras world-wide. Who knew the typewriter was a musical instrument?
For more information, please call 859.431.6261 or visit kyso.org
