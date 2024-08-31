POPS, Inc. Live at Devou Park

Leroy Anderson, Richard Hayman and Henry Mancini offered the musical “pop” behind the Arthur Fielder and the rise and fame of the Boston Pops from 1930-1979. The KSO salutes these composers/arrangers responsible for the rise of the pops orchestras world-wide. Who knew the typewriter was a musical instrument?

For more information, please call 859.431.6261 or visit kyso.org