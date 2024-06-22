Kentucky Blues Music Festival at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

June 22nd, the 2nd Annual Kentucky Blues Music Festival at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Amphitheater. We will have 2022 Inductee Tee Dee Young, as well as Rachel Crowe Band, and Donovan Howard Trio bringing the groove. It is FREE to attend - bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

For more information, please visit kentuckymusichalloffame.com