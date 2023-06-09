Pride Night at RiverPark Center
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
RiverPark would like to announce our annual Pride Night for June 9th! 🏳️🌈🎉
We'll have vendors, a drag show with local KY artists, a hilarious comedy show, DJ Shay on the patio to end the night, a mechanical bull, and so much more. This is a night you won't want to miss! Come celebrate love and diversity with us from 6-11 PM. See you there! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
For more information, please visit riverparkcenter.org/
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Theater & Dance