RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Pride Night at RiverPark Center

RiverPark would like to announce our annual Pride Night for June 9th! 🏳️‍🌈🎉

We'll have vendors, a drag show with local KY artists, a hilarious comedy show, DJ Shay on the patio to end the night, a mechanical bull, and so much more. This is a night you won't want to miss! Come celebrate love and diversity with us from 6-11 PM. See you there! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

For more information, please visit riverparkcenter.org/

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Theater & Dance
