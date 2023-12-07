Sanders Fsmily Christmas at Market House Theatre

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Sanders Fsmily Christmas at Market House Theatre

Sanders Family Christmas is the sequel to Connie Ray and Alan Bailey’s wildly successful bluegrass gospel musical Smoke on the Mountain. Come celebrate the holidays with faith, family, and old-fashioned fun. Set on Christmas Eve 1941 at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, the Reverend, who works part-time at the pickle plant, and the Sanders Family singers raise the spirits in a rousing, hilarious, and heart-warming Christmas gospel show.

Show Times: Thurs-Sat 7:15pm Sun 2:30pm

Tickets: $31 for adults; $16 for youth

Tickets on sale October 26, 2023

For more information, please call 270.444.6828 or visit  markethousetheatre.org

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Theater & Dance
