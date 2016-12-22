A Treasured Home

Writer, blogger and DIY goddess Amanda Hervey doesn’t just talk the talk; she also walks the walk. Her own charming home is proof of that.

“I am passionate about creating a home with talking walls, soulful details and meaningful moments,” she writes.

And she succeeds. As you’ll see in the following images, the result is a warm, welcoming, magical holiday setting.

Subtle blues and whites adorn the dining table, with shiny copper mugs adding a splash of brightness. The soothing color palette is continued to the shelves, along with treasured family photos and heirloom ornaments.

A storybook advent calendar makes bedtime a fun event for little ones. While heading upstairs each night in December, the youngsters in the house can pick a package to take to bed for nighttime reading.

Traditional wassail, a festive treat, retains its warmth when served in copper mugs.

Removing the cabinet doors in the kitchen allows family and visitors easy access to their favorite glass or mug.

Amanda’s blue Haviland Limoges 12 Days of Christmas plates and some of her favorite vintage pieces—such as the antique muffin tin from her husband’s grandmother—mix perfectly with more contemporary finds, like the white “Merry” teapot.

When the weather allows, Amanda extends her holiday spirit onto the front porch.

About Amanda

A former editor for Kentucky Monthly, Amanda penned the popular magazine series Kentucky A to Z, which later was compiled into a book, Kentucky A to Z: A Bluegrass Travel Memoir.

Her latest venture, The Georgetown Makery, is an open studio space that hosts creative workshops, art parties and artistic gatherings. To find out more, visit thegeorgetownmakery.com