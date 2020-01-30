The Gift of Education

Tucked away in Louisville’s California and Limerick neighborhoods is Simmons College of Kentucky. With its fascinating and enduring history, combined with a promising future, the school has much to be proud of.

“The miracle of Simmons is that it is a school founded by former slaves, just four months after [Gen. Robert E.] Lee surrendered at Appomattox,” said Dr. Kevin W. Cosby, president of Simmons.

After the Civil War ended in 1865, the State Convention of Colored Baptists in Kentucky proposed the Commonwealth’s first post-secondary educational institution for black citizens. After the years of Reconstruction and upheaval, these founders realized their dream when the Kentucky Normal and Theological Institute was founded in 1879. It is the state’s oldest historically black college, and the only private one.

In 1880, Dr. William Simmons became the college’s second president, and the school experienced tremendous growth during his 10-year tenure. As a tribute to Simmons’ hard work and dedication, the school was renamed Simmons University in 1918. The original plan was to create a classical liberal arts school, similar to Howard University in Washington, D.C. Not only did the institution instruct future teachers, it also had a law school and a medical school.

“Simmons integrated Louisville and created the middle class,” Cosby said. “The first black doctors, lawyers and athletes all came from Simmons.”

With the onset of the Great Depression, the school was forced to relocate and eventually close. It later reopened as a Bible college. “We are proud of our Christian roots and are still unapologetically Christian,” Cosby said.

One requirement of graduation reflects Simmons’ religious ties: Every student must participate in the Christian Service Program. Students are assigned to an organization where they volunteer and work at least 12 hours per semester. A huge variety of nonprofits are affiliated with the program, so students can choose to work at a place they are familiar with or one they know nothing about.

Akhilah Cherry, who graduated from Simmons in May 2019, is now the administrative assistant for the program. “The students learn things they never would have learned if they did not volunteer there,” she said. “They can stay with the same organization through their college years or pick a different one each semester.”

Cherry said students learn about generosity and teamwork, and often leave with letters of recommendation or job ideas. “There are so many roads [the program] can lead to,” she said.

Cosby has been at the helm of Simmons since 2005, and the school has steadily increased its enrollment and course offerings. It was able to repurchase the original campus. In 2015, the school was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the nation’s 107th historically black college and university.

“We are the only HBCU to make a comeback,” Cosby said.

Today, enrollment is around 215, predominately made up of African American students, with most coming from poverty. The school offers six degree programs, with the hopes of adding more STEM-related (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) majors in the future.

For now, Cosby is focusing on training teachers. “We want to help recruit and train black teachers,” he said. “Most children in grades K-12 never have a black teacher. This is not only bad for black kids. All kids need diversity.”

Cosby said a black teacher can send the message that there are immense opportunities that come with education. These teachers can tell a student, “Look what I have done, and you can, too.”

According to Cosby, only three percent of schools are HBCUs, but these schools train 50 percent of all black teachers. “Louisville has something to be proud of,” he said.

Rebecca Gardner fell in love with Simmons College as a student. She received her bachelor’s degree and now serves as the alumni affairs manager.

After looking at the school through a student’s eyes, she saw the family-oriented culture, the positive feel and the curriculum she was looking for. “I was hooked,” she said. “I knew it was for me.”

Now as an alum and an employee, she continues to feel that way and is eager to share it with potential students. “Everyone knows everyone’s name, from the president on down,” she said. “We all take time to get to know each student and check on their well-being. It is a big family.”

The Simmons campus is made up of five buildings located east of St. Stephen Church, where Cosby is the pastor. The college and church share some facilities. The neighborhood is one of the poorest zip codes in the state, but Cosby is proud of the strides that have been made, including the acquisition of the former national headquarters of the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution at Fourth and Kentucky.

With men’s and women’s basketball teams sanctioned by the NCAA, an active band, a dance team and now around 50 students living in dorms, Cosby said everything is moving in the right direction.

“We have a rich heritage, and our culture is celebrated,” he said. “Simmons is the gift the slaves gave us.”

Degree Programs Offered at Simmons College of Kentucky:

Associate of Arts

General Studies

Religious Studies

Bachelor of Arts

Business Administration

Communication

Religious Studies

Sociology

Learn more at simmonscollegeky.edu.