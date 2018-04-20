Capturing the Glory

While the event itself lasts roughly two minutes, the spectacle and splendor of the Kentucky Derby begin well before the iconic Thoroughbred race is run on the first Saturday in May and extend past the winner crossing the finish line.

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Bill Luster, who began his career at the Glasgow Daily Times, has photographed the Derby scene for 52 years, mostly for the Courier-Journal. Here, he shares some of his favorite images from recent Derbys.

× Expand Harrison Hill

Splashing down the stretch: 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming, right, dominates with his wire-to-wire run.

× Expand Jockey Mike Smith with the Ky Derby 2005 trophy.

Jockey Mike Smith celebrates following his 2005 Derby win aboard Giacomo.

× Expand Bill Luster Jockeys joke around before going out to race in the jockey's quarters on Kentucky Derby Day 143 at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2017 By Bill Luster

Joking around in the jocks’ room helps to relieve some of the tension of the Derby Day.

× Expand Jockey John Velazquez, who won the 2017 Kentucky Derby aboard Always Dreaming, sprays champagne toward his wife Leona O’Brien , left, during the winners circle ceremonies at Churchill Downs.

John Velazquez, the rider of 2017 Derby victor Always Dreaming, pops the champagne cork in the winner’s circle.

Clever, colorful and sometimes comical hats abound at the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Todd Pletcher embraces rider Velazquez after their dreams come true with Always Dreaming’s win.