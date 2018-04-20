Capturing the Glory

While the event itself lasts roughly two minutes, the spectacle and splendor of the Kentucky Derby begin well before the iconic Thoroughbred race is run on the first Saturday in May and extend past the winner crossing the finish line.

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Bill Luster, who began his career at the Glasgow Daily Times, has photographed the Derby scene for 52 years, mostly for the Courier-Journal. Here, he shares some of his favorite images from recent Derbys. 

Splashing down the stretch: 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming, right, dominates with his wire-to-wire run. 

Jockey Mike Smith celebrates following his 2005 Derby win aboard Giacomo. 

Joking around in the jocks’ room helps to relieve some of the tension of the Derby Day. 

John Velazquez, the rider of 2017 Derby victor Always Dreaming, pops the champagne cork in the winner’s circle.

Clever, colorful and sometimes comical hats abound at the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Todd Pletcher embraces rider Velazquez after their dreams come true with Always Dreaming’s win. 

