For the Love of the Horse

On top of a gently rolling hill in Woodford County, a horse named Chicken stands in the Spy Coast Farm Education Center classroom in Bud’s Barn. A student runs her hand along the horse’s muscled shoulder, down the cannon bone, and back to the fetlock. A gentle squeeze from the student, and Chicken raises a hoof for inspection.

Across campus, on the far side of the railroad tracks near the Ashland Stable, a few more students make their rounds with M&M and Velvet.

This is but a glimpse of the life and learning of typical Midway University Equine Program students.

Through the course of a semester, Equine Program students gain valuable hands-on training with horses bearing names like Chicken, Snickers and Flint. They are part of a 34-horse herd that lives, works and—yes—teaches on Midway University’s 160-acre equine farm. What is begun here, on top of this hill, is practically applied out there, in the wonderful and diverse world of the horse.

Training Future Leaders

“There are horses everywhere,” said Mark Gill, dean of the Equine Program. “One of our goals is we want to continue to contribute to and strengthen what’s really a signature industry of Kentucky. So, we look for our students to be the future leaders of that effort, and you’re seeing the fruit of that now.”

At most liberal arts colleges and universities, students spend the first two years completing general education requirements before moving into classes that focus on their chosen majors. At Midway, students are immersed in their majors right out of the gate. Freshmen take a wide survey class introducing them to every aspect of the equine industry. They also are required to take equine anatomy and physiology.

“We want them to be well versed and understand the structure of a horse,” Gill explained. He pointed out the detailed diagrams painted on the concrete walls of the Equine Center’s Indoor Arena. “They are able to talk intelligently about the unique aspects of everything equine.”

As far as the hands-on element, the answer is simple: chores. Freshmen are in the barn at 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. every single day, cleaning, grooming and learning as they go.

“If you don’t love that part of your day, then there’s probably a different pathway we want to take toward helping you find your career,” Gill said. “When it’s 5 degrees, you’re still out there taking care of them because horses need to be fed. They need to be watered. They need to be cared for every day.”

The university farm is referred to as a “living laboratory,” where students learn to manage everything from mucking stalls to backing a six-horse trailer with precision. Classroom work includes subjects such as science, the fine art of equine syndication, and the mechanics of rehabilitation.

It’s this academic and practical work ethic that has separated Midway University’s program from most other equine programs in the United States.

The program’s success stems partly from the university’s rich heritage of meeting needs.

A History of Closing the Gap

The school was founded in 1847 by Dr. Lewis L. Pinkerton to educate young, orphaned women. Midway became fully co-educational in 2016.

Over time, the institution adapted its programs to meet the needs of the day. The Equine Program began in 1974 to educate women in administrative functions of the industry. As the equine world in Kentucky and beyond matured, so did Midway’s program.

The university currently offers undergraduate Equine Studies degrees with four different concentrations: management, rehabilitation, science, and business and sales, as well as an MBA in equine management. Student athletes can compete on the award-winning equestrian team in western and hunt seat disciplines. Because Midway is located in the heart of equine heaven, opportunities abound for internships at nearby farms and equine organizations.

The university works hard to establish and maintain connections within the industry. About five years ago, it formed an Equine Advisory Council made up of professionals from all aspects of the industry to best serve the business and equip its students.

“We wanted to get a wide variety of input across the industry as to how we can best prepare our students for careers in their fields,” Gill said. “We are aware of the jobs and the needs, so that connection is really helpful in keeping our program always future-looking.”

Mission Accomplished

Jennifer Day came to Midway University from Taylor, Texas. She knows a little something about horses. “I began riding at a horse camp at age 7 and never looked back,” she said.

Day has spent more than 20 years in the hunter jumper discipline and competes with her horse, Mister Wright. She participated as a student athlete on the equestrian team and was privileged to ride rare breeds such as the Akhal-Teke, the American Cream Draft and the Marwari while working at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Day earned her bachelor’s degree in science in equine health and rehabilitation (2017) and her master’s in business administration (’20) at Midway. Her deep love for the horse, coupled with Midway’s practical education model and its industry contacts, made for a perfect combination that led to her dream career. She works for the United States Equestrian Federation in the National Breeds and Disciplines Department. Day manages the responsibilities of planning and executing national championship events for hunters and equitation at the Federation.

“Midway offers a unique experience for equine students in that the farm is on campus. What’s better than walking out of your dorm and seeing the horses? The equine programs at Midway are hands-on and allowed me and my fellow classmates to learn in an interactive and positive environment,” Day said.

According to an internal survey, the Federation has employed more than 30 former Midway Equine Program students. That’s an impressive track record.

“It’s not just knowing we’re preparing students to go out and be hands-on with horses. They’re also working in the administrative events of the industry and providing leadership there as well,” Gill said. “Every type of job you can think of in the equine industry, you probably have a Midway alumnus that’s working somewhere out there right now.”

The last 50 years of investment will hopefully lead to the next 50 years of success. Whether in a classroom, an office, a pasture or a barn, Midway University’s Equine Program will gallop forward, the best in breed, into the wonderful world of the horse.