7. Meet us in Augusta

Join us at Baker Bird Winery for a wine tasting and tour.

The Baker-Bird site is the most historic spirits site in America. The distiller, John Baker, fought in the American Revolution and distilled in Washington County, Pennsylvania during the Whiskey Rebellion. John moved to Augusta, Kentucky in 1797 and continued to distill.

John Baker’s Grandson, Abraham Baker, Jr. built a huge wine cellar in the 1850’s. Today, the Baker-Bird Wine Cellar is the largest, oldest wine cellar in America, on the National Registry of Historic Places, and the only winery to have survived a Civil War Battle. The Baker-Bird Winery® is the “Home of Bourbon Barrel Aged Wines” as well as offers many other internationally acclaimed wines.