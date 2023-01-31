To “E” or Not to “e”

While not as historic as the 14-year, 158-letter exchange between Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams that continued until both died on July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, the Deaton-Vest letters may carry more import than I realize.

I am reminded of a debate with Allen Anthony, a subscriber from Texas, who is an expert on the Fulton County exclave known as the Kentucky Bend, New Madrid Bend or Bessie Bend. The 26.9-square-mile piece of Kentucky is encircled on three sides by the Mississippi River and the fourth side by Tennessee. It is reachable only by boat or Tennessee State Route 22.

In Kentucky Monthly’s early days, the maps we used often omitted the speck. I would receive either a call or a letter from Mr. Anthony each time. Eventually, we learned to pay closer attention because the “Bend” is Kentucky’s beauty mark.

Now to our current debate: Several years ago, Gayle Deaton, a Breathitt County native who invited me to speak to the Jackson Women’s Club, mentioned at the Kentucky Book Fair that we should capitalize Eastern Kentucky, a suggestion I quickly forgot. She, however did not, and reminded me in a 2022 email exchange.

Deaton Letter No. 1 (abbreviated)

Now, about this email, kind sir. I noticed again in my e-newsletter (gotta get myself resubscribed! I miss it!) the E in Eastern Kentucky was once again mistyped by somebody as a lowercase e. That error keeps occurring, and the proofreader (surely not you?) passed it through by mistake!

I’m such a proud Eastern Kentuckian! We are deserving of the uppercase E, Steve! Just as folks in, oh, say, Southern California are worthy of their uppercase S!

And how about Yankees (and other folks) who live in the area of NYC, known as the Upper East Side, which most only know about from movies like You’ve Got Mail, bless their hearts.

So, my friend—and I count you as a friend—how’s about rethinking your stance on that all-important E?

I guess I’m more sensitive about it all nowadays. My beloved hometown, Jackson, was nearly washed away in the July flood. My precious older sister’s beautiful home filled with floodwaters, and she and her husband barely made it out by wading in fast-rising thigh-high water. They’re resettled near me in the Louisville area (their younger daughter is an attorney in Shepherdsville). They have their sweet, cleaned, gutted brick home—overlooking the river—on the market.

Anyway, please consider rethinking your interpretation of whatever stylebook, or rule, you’re applying to your otherwise perfect and so beautiful publication. You’re doing us Kentuckians proud, but we Eastern Kentuckians would be just a tad prouder IF …!

Blessings to you all, Gayle

My Response

Dear Gayle,

The reasoning behind why we haven’t uppercased northern, western, and eastern Kentucky is two-fold. First, we thought it might be confusing, especially since neither Eastern Kentucky University nor Western Kentucky University is in eastern or western Kentucky, and because there is no defined list of counties in these regions. Most people would consider Whitley County to be in eastern Kentucky, but Boyd, which is 200-plus miles east (and northeast) of Whitley, is not.

I used to think everything west of Interstate 65 was Western Kentucky and everything east of Interstate 75 was Eastern Kentucky, but that’s not true. Mount Sterling doesn’t consider itself in Eastern Kentucky, but Morehead (20 miles away) does.

Again, thanks for bringing me to Jackson.

Steve

P.S. Are you related to Jerry?

Deaton Letter No. 2 (also abbreviated)

Thanks so much for your kind response. As an Eastern Kentuckian, however, it makes absolutely no sense.

More than 50 years ago, when I was a student at Lees Junior College in Jackson, my English teacher hooked me up with a friend of hers, Larry Davis of the University of Chicago, who hired me to conduct tape-recorded interviews. I chose subjects in and around Jackson of different socioeconomic backgrounds and went to their homes or offices to do the sessions. Then I’d mail the cassette tapes to Larry, who was working on a fascinating study on the area of Chicago known as Uptown, which was inhabited by many transplanted Eastern Kentuckians who’d moved there for jobs. Even second- and third-generation family members talked like folks back home instead of Chicagoans.

I truly hope you’ll decide to do as newspapers in Eastern Kentucky do—and some other media, too—and let us have that uppercase E; that would help some, after all we’ve been through this year.

Gayle

Before I respond, I’m asking your opinion. Please visit kentuckymonthly.com and vote “E” or “e” or send me a letter about something you’d liked changed. I pledge to consider it.

I’m guessing Gayle’s not related to Jerry.

Should the geographic regions of Kentucky be capitalized?

Example: Eastern Kentucky or eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky or western Kentucky, etc.

