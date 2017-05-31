Capturing the Capitol

Photos by Thorney Lieberman

Great architecture is achieved by an ingenious combination of art and engineering. When an architect is commissioned to design a state capitol, he or she must consider the weight of responsibility of the project. The structure should be grand and imposing, as it stands as the majestic symbol of the state and the seat of its government.

In these images from The Kentucky State Capitol Building, a book by renowned architectural photographer Thorney Lieberman slated for release this fall, it is evident that architect Frank Mills Andrews succeeded spectacularly when he designed our capitol in the early 20th century. Lieberman succeeded as well in capturing the stately elegance of this magnificent building.

The Commonwealth’s Old State Capitol, designed by Kentucky-born Gideon Shryock and built in 1827-1830, exhibits the classic Greek Revival style and was the first building of this design west of the Appalachian Mountains. This was the first building designed by Shryock and was commissioned when he was a mere 25 years old. It actually was the third structure to serve as our capitol.

Aruguably the most striking feature of the building is the self-supporting marble double staircase, an exceptional marvel of engineering.

For more information on The Kentucky State Capitol Building and photographer Lieberman, visit thorneylieberman.com.