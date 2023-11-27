25 Holiday Happenings Around Kentucky

× Expand Lights Under Louisville

There are plenty of opportunities to take in festive lights, enjoy family-friendly activities, indulge in tasty treats, shop for gifts, and even meet Santa Claus!

The Grand Rivers Christmas Celebration

Nov 1 – Jan 31

Stroll through more than 1 million lights and displays in Patti’s 1880’s Settlement.

pattis1880s.com • 270.362.8844

Lights Under Louisville at Louisville Mega Cavern

Nov 10 – Jan 1

Drive your car through the only underground holiday light show in the world! Along the 1 mile of cavern passageways, visitors experience more than 6.5 million lights, festive laser lights and holiday music.

lightsunderlouisville.com • 1.877.614.6342

Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Holly Jolly Days

Nov 11 – Jan 7

Enjoy a family-oriented celebration of the holidays at the Covington museum with vintage Christmas trees, German toys and a large train display featuring 250 feet of track winding through an interactive miniature world.

bcmuseum.org • 859.491.4003

Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival

Nov 13 – Jan 1

Ashland’s Central Park is glowing with 60 holiday displays made up of more than 800,000 lights.

winterwonderlandoflights.org • 606.329.1007

Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park

Nov 24 – Dec 31

Drive along the 3-mile display and then walk through the Holiday Village, which includes a petting zoo, a train ride and an opportunity to meet Santa.

kyhorsepark.com • 859.233.4303

Mayfield Festival of Lights

Nov 25 – Jan 1

Drive through the Mayfield-Graves Fairground and marvel at the lights.

visitmayfieldgraves.org • 270.705.5888

× Expand Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

Nov 25 – Dec 16 (times + days vary)

Traditional family fun at the Crestview gardens with a magical train village, lights and décor, holiday trees and, of course, Santa!

yewdellgardens.org • 502.241.4788

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by the Lexington Children’s Theater

Nov 25 – Dec 4

This classic, humorous stage performance that shows the true meaning of the season is a holiday classic.

Lctonstage.org • 859.254.4546

Holiday Light Display at the Trace

Nov 30 – Dec 25

Enjoy a drive-through experience at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, viewing the grounds all dressed up for the holidays.

buffalotracedistillery.com/events • 1.800.654.8471

Christmas in the Park at Freeman Lake Park

Nov 22 – Jan 1

This free driving tour takes visitors on an illuminated journey through more than 100 beautifully lit holiday displays.

elizabethtownky.org • 270.234.8258

The Oak Ridge Boys’ Down Home Christmas Tour at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

Dec 1

The show features both traditional and contemporary songs from the group’s eight bestselling Christmas albums along with Christmas trees, falling snow, and a visit from Santa.

Renfrovalley.com • 606.256.0101

× Expand Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill

Dec 1–23, Thursday-Sunday

A spectacular holiday tradition in Millersburg where you can enjoy live music, lights, a gingerbread house exhibit and an artisan’s market

mustardseedhill.events • 859.685.2190

Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village

Dec 2, 9 and 16

Enjoy candlelight tours, live holiday music, and an opportunity to meet Santa while strolling the grounds of the Pleasant Hill Shakers, who established this village in 1805.

shakervillageky.org/events • 859.734.5411

Christmas in the Country at Dinsmore Homestead

Dec 2

Enjoy festive decorations of a bygone era, period costume dancing and demonstrating, and crafts for kids, at the Boone County farm that dates back to 1842.

dinsmorefarm.org • 859.586.6117

South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market

Dec 2

Browse antique vendors and artisans selling their wares and enjoy the historic atmosphere of the former Shaker village in Auburn.

southunionshakervillage.com • 270.542.4167

Maysville Annual Frontier Christmas

Dec 3

Celebrate the holidays in the Old Washington Historic District, a historic 1700s village of authentic buildings. Shop handmade arts and crafts from vendors lining the streets and enjoy holiday activities for the whole family.

visitmaysvilleky.com • 606.563.2596

A Brass Transit Christmas at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Dec 8

Get in the spirit of the season with this tribute to the beloved animated classic A Charlie Brown Christmas.

glemacenter.org • 270.821.2787

× Expand Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at Playhouse in the Park in Murray

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at Playhouse in the Park in Murray

Dec 8–17

Based on the beloved holiday film of the same name, the show will inspire you to sing along with all the tunes you know by heart.

playhousemurray.org • 270.759.1752

Owensboro Symphony’s Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center

Dec 9

This family favorite includes performances of some of the season’s most recognizable tunes.

owensborosymphony.org • 270.684.0661

Kentucky Opry Christmas Show

Dec 9 + 16

Bring the whole family to Benton to share your favorite country Christmas classics and enjoy the biblical story through song and recitation.

kentuckyopry.com • 270.527.3869

× Expand Picasa MainStrasse Christkindlmarkt

MainStrasse Christkindlmarkt

Dec 11

Inspired by German holiday markets, the Covington neighborhood of MainStrasse fills the promenade with an open-air market featuring crafts, treats and traditional music.

rcov.org/covington-christkindlmarkt

Christmas Cocktail Class at Down One Bourbon Bar & Restaurant inside The Galt House

Dec 12

Learn how to craft three holiday-inspired cocktails, just in time for your Christmas parties.

galthouse.com • 502.589.5200

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet at SKyPAC in Bowling Green

Dec 12

Enjoy the traditional holiday favorite with larger-than-life puppets, breathtaking acrobatics and dazzling costumes.

theskypac.com • 270.904.1880

Kentucky Symphony Presents Merry Christmas, Darling

Dec 15 – 16

Sing along to the songs you know by heart at this tribute to The Carpenter’s Christmas album, which came out in 1978.

kyso.org • 859.431.6216

The Louisville Orchestra: Nat King Cole Christmas at The Louisville Palace

Dec 20

Relive memories of holidays past with the golden era of music.

LouisvillePalace.com • 1.800.745.3000