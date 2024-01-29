4. Meet Us in Paducah

Looking for Southern hospitality? The 1857 Hotel is the first boutique hotel in downtown Paducah, offering 10 unique rooms, a guest house, and a bar and event center.

Kentucky Monthly invites you join us for a reception at the hotel on February 23. This event will be free and open to the public.

February 23, 5-8pm

The 1857 Hotel

210 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

RSVP HERE

We are going to explore some of our favorite Paducah places while we're in town.

freight house 330 South 3rd Street, Paducah • freighthousefood.com

The National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson Street, Paducah • quiltmuseum.org

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway, Paducah • theyeiser.org

Purple Toad Winery 5257 Old US Hyw 45S, Paducah • purpletoadwinery.com

Dry Ground Brewing Company 3121 Broadway St Paducah • drygroundbrewing.com

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah • thecarsoncenter.org