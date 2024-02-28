5. Meet us in Prestonsburg

Kentucky Monthly continues our 25th Anniversary festivities in Prestonsburg for the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards. Explore with us.

Drop in and meet the Kentucky Monthly team at 1620 Distilling Company and enjoy a complimentary bourbon tasting. No RSVP necessary.

March 16 • 12–2pm

1620 Distilling Company

1184 S Lake Drive, Prestonsburg

Complimentary Bourbon Tastings

The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards seeks to celebrate art in all its forms and recognize the artists from or living in our communities all along the Appalachian Mountains who are making the world a more beautiful place to live in through art. Kentucky Monthly invites you to join them at the Appy Awards on March 16. We will be on the red carpet for photos and interviews prior to the awards ceremony.

Call the box office at 888.MAC.ARTS to purchase VIP tickets to sit with us. (Be sure to mention us!)

Or, purchase tickets online.

Mountain Arts Center

50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653

macarts.com