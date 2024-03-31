6. Meet us in Maysville

Celebrate our 25th Anniversary at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center! They are hosting an after hours meet and greet at the Old Pogue Experience. Refreshments provided by Kentucky Gateway Museum Center and Wandering Kentucky.

The museum is also offering FREE admission for anyone who brings in a copy of their Kentucky Monthly Magazine anytime on April 19, 10am-4pm.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center educates visitors by offering dynamic collections, exhibits, and a genealogical-historical library. We bring all the stories of the Maysville region into fascinating focus. Our Genealogical & Historical Research Library sheds light on the people and events of a seven-county area through an extensive collection of books, manuscripts and documents from the past 300 years.