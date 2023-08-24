First Things First

The first Mag on the Move appeared in the February 2013 issue with two entries: a photo of artist Niva van de Geer, whose illustration graced the cover of the October 2012 issue, pictured in Yucatan, Mexico; and a snap of then-Executive Editor Kim Butterweck on Edisto Beach in South Carolina.

Walt Reichert’s Gardening column first appeared in the March 2001 issue. Walt holds the distinction of being the only writer we’re aware of who contributed to both the original incarnation of Kentucky Monthly, published in the mid-1970s, and this magazine. In Walt’s gardening columns from the ’70s, he wrote under the pen name Stewart Gaea.

Bill Ellis’ column first appeared in the November 2001 issue. Titled “Another Voice,” it became “Past Tense/Present Tense” with the next

issue. We made the dreadful error of cutting Bill’s column from the October 2022 edition due to lack of space. The ensuing shock and sorrow of Bill’s fans ensured this will never happen again.

A literary section first appeared in November 2008. The following year, we added our literary contest, Penned, with the winners and their work appearing in the November 2009 issue. The contest and Literary Issue moved to February in 2016 to include the Kentucky Writers Hall Fame inductees.

Field Notes by outdoors writer Gary Garth debuted in February 2011.

After 34 years, beloved magazine Kentucky Explorer, based in Jackson and published by Charles Hayes Jr., ceased publication in December 2020. Starting with our February 2021 issue, Explorer got a new life with 10-12 pages of content appearing in each issue of Kentucky Monthly. This new iteration of Explorer is edited by Deborah Kohl Kremer.

First Employee:

Drew Arnold, Advertising Sales Rep

First Advertiser:

Kentucky National Guard

First Cooking:

January 2001

First Pet Issue:

March 2009 (It also was the last Pet Issue.)

First Kentucky Kwiz:

March 2009

First Recipe Contest:

The Recipe Contest began in 2010, with the contest results appearing in May 2010, the first Food Issue.

First Book we Published:

That Kind of Journalist, by Stephen M. Vest