Growing up Kentucky Monthly, I have many memories of unique experiences. As a young child, I remember loving the large display window and spending much time at the office while my mom and dad worked. To the pedestrians of St. Clair Street in downtown Frankfort, I hope you never minded me and my Polly Pockets in the window.

In 2009, I attended the “corn dog festival” (actually the Glendale Crossing Festival) with my dad, where we set up a booth and worked to sell magazine subscriptions and my dad’s book, That Kind of Journalist. The kettle corn stand nearby took all of our business, and it would have had mine, too, if I’d had my own pocket money.

I have found it amazing to have an audience in our lives. If you have been here since the beginning, you’ve read about my childhood dentist experience, silly things I said as a child, and my first relationship/crush on a boy—shout-out to the parent of a classmate who read this magazine, connected the dots, and spilled the beans.

You, the readers, helped me raise hundreds of dollars and collect donations for my student teaching opportunity in Belize in 2018. THANK YOU! You also witnessed my wedding, where my dad did a fantastic job saying a blessing for my and Mitchell’s marriage. Not a dry eye in the church—my mom, especially.

The most incredible place I have visited because of the magazine hasn’t happened yet. It probably will be Alaska with the May cruise. I am looking forward to finally being able to attend a Kentucky Monthly trip! I’m glad to be an adult and have my own pocket money.

I have the best parents ever, and I want to thank you all for supporting them these 25 years. With the magazine, my dad can enjoy his passion for writing. I am genuinely thankful to you, the readers.